The Novitec Aventador S is a 763-HP Jagged Carbon Fiber Exotic

The Lamborghini Aventador S is the definition of an Italian exotic with its sharp angles, a large V-12 engine, and wedge-shaped profile. Since it was first unveiled, Novitec has been engineering a whole list of upgrades for customers to make it even more extreme in terms of power, style, luxury, and driving excitement.

The new Novitec Lamborghini Aventador S is dressed in a tailored carbon fiber aerodynamic suit that’s been developed in a wind tunnel to improve downforce, reduce lift, and optimize aerodynamic efficiency. Up front, there’s new spoiler beneath the cladding between the intakes. Each of the side air intakes also utilize from air deflectors that send even more air to the front brakes. The hood also benefits from new air ducts and outlets for a cleaner airflow.

As air runs past the Novitec Lamborghini Aventador S, it’s met by new carbon fiber mirrors, rocker panels, and new intakes beside the windows that send cool air into the engine bay. The rear boasts a new Novitec airfoil available in two versions to increase downforce. A new naked carbon fiber element runs the length of the rear fascia while diffuser fins keep that butt stuck to the pavement. There’s also larger air intakes and air outlets to keep temperatures in the engine bay lower.

The striking visual transformation of the Lamborghini Aventador S is taken one step further by the new Novitec NL3 forged alloy wheels manufactured by Vossen in the US. The six-Y-spoke wheels are available in both conventional bolt patterns and a center-locking mount as well. On the Aventador S, the new Novitec NL3 wheels are installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0J front and 21 x 13.0J rear setup with 72 different finishes and brushed or polished surfaces. Sticky Pirelli P Zero tires measuring 255/30 ZR20 and 355/25 ZR21 tires are also fitted.

Completing the fitment is a choice of suspension options from Novitec. The Lamborghini Aventador S can be outfitted with new sport springs that reduce the ride height by 30 mm or a Novitec aluminum sport suspension that’s both height-adjustable and has individually-adjustable damping.

The 6.5-liter, naturally-aspirated V-12 engine in the Lamborghini Aventador S gets a healthy dose of power thanks to a new range of Novitec exhaust systems. The top-of-the-line unit is made from lightweight INCONEL that sheds 46 lbs. of weight and includes lightweight, more efficient sport catalytic converters for better airflow. That allows for a total of 763 horsepower at 8,400 RPM and 540 lb-ft. of torque at 5,900 RPM to be produced. The new output propels the Novitec Aventador S to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds from rest and to a 217 mph top speed.

Additionally, there are stainless steel versions of the exhaust system as well along with actively-controlled exhaust flaps with an optional remote in the cabin.

The final touch for the Novitec Lamborghini Aventador S is the custom-tailored interior. Here, customers can opt for naked carbon fiber trim pieces for the center console, door panels and handles, and instrument cluster bezel. Novitec craftsmen can also re-upholster the interior with a wide range of colors and materials.

The new Novitec Lamborghini Aventador S is currently available as a complete upgrade package or individual accessories.

Novitec Lamborghini Aventador S Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 6.5 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-12

Aspiration: Naturally-aspirated

Maximum Horsepower: 763 / 561 kW at 8,400 RPM

Maximum Torque: 539.9 lb-ft. / 732 Nm at 5,900 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 2.8 seconds

Top Speed: 217 mph

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: Novitec NL3 forged alloy with optional center-lock

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0J

Rear Wheels: 21 x 13.0J

Tires: Pirelli P Zero

Front Tires: 255/30 ZR20

Rear Tires: 355/23 ZR21

Suspension: Sport springs, 30 mm lower

Optional: Aluminum sport suspension; height-adjustable and individually-adjustable damping

Exterior:

-Carbon fiber front spoiler

-Carbon fiber side air intake deflectors

-Front hood air ducts and outlets

-Carbon fiber side mirrors

-Carbon fiber rocker panels

-Carbon fiber side air intakes

-Carbon fiber air intakes and outlets for engine bay

-Carbon fiber rear element

-Carbon fiber rear diffuser

Interior:

-Carbon fiber interior trim pieces

-Custom upholstery

Novitec Lamborghini Aventador S Gallery

Source: Novitec Group

