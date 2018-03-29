Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels

@omgt3 Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series WheelsMixing motorsports with style.

If you like track-focused driving, then the Porsche 911 GT3 is the perfect car to satisfy your white-knuckled desires. The 991.2-generation model is infused with the brand’s motorsport technology, hardware, and passion for road-legal fun. This Guard’s Red superstar owned by @omgt3 (Genc) adds a bit of flash and dazzle with a racing touch through its new wrap and set of custom Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series wheels.

@omgt3 Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series Wheels

Everything about the Porsche 911 GT3 is aimed at on-track performance. A massive rear spoiler dominates the look and generates all kinds of downforce while a hardcore suspension setup allows for a surgical dissection of corners. A 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated flat-six engine revs to the stars and spits out 493 bhp and 339 lb-ft. of torque, sending it to 62 mph in just 3.9 seconds from rest. Plus, it only tips the scales at 3,115 lbs. (curb weight), making it quick and nimble on its feet.

@omgt3 Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series Wheels

It’s easy to see why the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 is a favorite among drivers, and @omgt3 has created quite a special car. The vibrant Guards Red exterior was given a custom touch thanks to a new Xpel Stealth wrap that gives it a Satin-like finish. The new wrap emphasizes the rounded figure of the super car while the black trim pieces provide more contrast with their factory Glossy finish.

@omgt3 Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series Wheels

But what really makes this Porsche 911 GT3 stand out even more is the new set of custom-tailored Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series wheels. These two-piece forged wheels are made from lightweight 6061-T6 aluminum alloy and keep rotating mass to a minimum for better overall performance. The lightweight mono-center profile with center-locking assembly sits recessed inside the wheel, creating a muscular concave depth.

@omgt3 Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series Wheels

For this application, the new Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series wheels were installed in a wide 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 12.0 rear setup with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires for endless amounts of grip. Each wheel also sports a Brushed Triple Tint finish that pairs perfectly with the body in terms of its contrasting color and matching surface.

@omgt3 Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series Wheels

Some high-performance, track-oriented sports cars are solely built around function. This Porsche 911 GT3 owned by @omgt3 seamlessly blends style with podium-winning athleticism.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Porsche 911 GT3
Wheels: Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series
Wheel Finish: Brushed Triple Tint
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.0
Options: Center lock
Other: Xpel Stealth wrap

Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Owner: @omgt3
Photography Credit: Vlad Shurigin @zuumy
Wrap: @xpeltech

Do you like the custom look of this Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series wheels?

