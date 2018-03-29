Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels

Mixing motorsports with style.

If you like track-focused driving, then the Porsche 911 GT3 is the perfect car to satisfy your white-knuckled desires. The 991.2-generation model is infused with the brand’s motorsport technology, hardware, and passion for road-legal fun. This Guard’s Red superstar owned by @omgt3 (Genc) adds a bit of flash and dazzle with a racing touch through its new wrap and set of custom Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series wheels.

Everything about the Porsche 911 GT3 is aimed at on-track performance. A massive rear spoiler dominates the look and generates all kinds of downforce while a hardcore suspension setup allows for a surgical dissection of corners. A 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated flat-six engine revs to the stars and spits out 493 bhp and 339 lb-ft. of torque, sending it to 62 mph in just 3.9 seconds from rest. Plus, it only tips the scales at 3,115 lbs. (curb weight), making it quick and nimble on its feet.

It’s easy to see why the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 is a favorite among drivers, and @omgt3 has created quite a special car. The vibrant Guards Red exterior was given a custom touch thanks to a new Xpel Stealth wrap that gives it a Satin-like finish. The new wrap emphasizes the rounded figure of the super car while the black trim pieces provide more contrast with their factory Glossy finish.

But what really makes this Porsche 911 GT3 stand out even more is the new set of custom-tailored Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series wheels. These two-piece forged wheels are made from lightweight 6061-T6 aluminum alloy and keep rotating mass to a minimum for better overall performance. The lightweight mono-center profile with center-locking assembly sits recessed inside the wheel, creating a muscular concave depth.

For this application, the new Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series wheels were installed in a wide 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 12.0 rear setup with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires for endless amounts of grip. Each wheel also sports a Brushed Triple Tint finish that pairs perfectly with the body in terms of its contrasting color and matching surface.

Some high-performance, track-oriented sports cars are solely built around function. This Porsche 911 GT3 owned by @omgt3 seamlessly blends style with podium-winning athleticism.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Porsche 911 GT3

Wheels: Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series

Wheel Finish: Brushed Triple Tint

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.0

Options: Center lock

Other: Xpel Stealth wrap

Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Owner: @omgt3

Photography Credit: Vlad Shurigin @zuumy

Wrap: @xpeltech

Do you like the custom look of this Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series wheels?