The latest model to roll into the Kahn Design showroom is a tried and true bespoke design upgrade that we’ve come to know and love from the British automotive company. The new Project Kahn Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography Pace Car has all the style you could ever ask for inside and out, and gives customers that special head-turning approach to custom-tailored luxury motoring.

Dressed in a sharp Santorini Black, the new Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography Pace Car features new front and rear bumpers that have been manufactured using carbon composite to keep weight to a minimum. The front unit is paired with a new Pace Car front grille and splitter for a more confident, athletic look that’s also emphasized by the rear carbon fiber roof wing spoiler and bootlid spoiler. New front and rear extended wheel arches with integrated air dams complete the commanding and muscular look that really grabs attention for drivers.

Sitting neatly beneath the extended wheel arches are new 23 x 9.5 RS alloy wheels on the Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography Pace Car. These Shadow Chrome finished wheels are shod in 305/30/23 tires and hid a set of Gloss Black painted brake calipers. Rounding it all off is a new Pace Car quad cross-hair exhaust outlets finished in a contrasting Satin Black.

Step inside the Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography Pace Car and you’ll be greeted by new stainless steel door entry sill plates. All of the front and rear seats have been reupholstered by craftsman with soft Herringbone leather. The same leather has also been fitted to the door tops and arm rests, center console, instrument binnacle, and center of the steering wheel. A new set of machined and ventilated foot pedals is also at the disposal of the driver.

The new Project Kahn Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography Pace Car is currently available for £68,995. Customers can also customize their Range Rover Autobiography with the featured upgrades and more through Project Kahn as well.

Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography Pace Car Specifications

Exterior:

-Brake Calipers Finished in Gloss Black

-Pace Car Floating Front Grille

-Pace Car Front Wheel Arches with Air Dams

-Pace Car Rear Wheel Arches with Air Dams

-Individual Paint Detailing & Color Coding

-Pace Car Front Bumper in Carbon Fiber

-Pace Car Quad Exhaust System

-RS Alloy Wheels – 9.5×23″ in Shadow Chrome

-Fitted with 305x30x23″ Tires – Set of 4

-Lower Bootlid Spoiler in Carbon Fiber

-Pace Car Front Bumper Splitter

-Pace Car Rear Bumper in Carbon Fiber

-Upper Roof Wing in Carbon Fiber

Interior:

-Front & Rear Seats Re-upholstered in Herringbone Leather

-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography Pace Car Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

