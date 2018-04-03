Mansory gives the Aston Martin DB11 some Serious Flair with the Cyrus!

Cyrusly extreme.

The Aston Martin DB11 isn’t exactly a car of extremes. The British sports car is an elegant and tasteful machine that serves up just the right amount of indulgence for the gentleman driver. Mansory, however, is the opposite, giving customers the ability to turn their amps up to 11 in terms of power, style, and customization. When you mix the two brands, you get the Mansory Cyrus Aston Martin DB11.

The new Mansory Cyrus is almost what you would expect from the German brand after they work their magic on the refined British sports car. Visually, it’s even more eye-catching starting with the new front fascia that sports larger air intakes and a carbon fiber splitter that reduce lift. A muscular ventilated hood dissipates heat generated by the V-12 engine. Along each side, the Mansory Cyrus boasts two new skirts that extend outwards to visually widen and lower the DB11 compared to its factory hourglass figure. At the rear, a new carbon fiber spoiler generated a touch of downforce while a carbon fiber bumper integrates a new diffuser and carbon-covered quad exhaust system.

This Glossy Racing Green and Silver Mansory Cyrus Aston Martin DB11 also boasts a sharper chassis thanks to new forged wheels and a tailored suspension. New Mansory Yavin one-piece forged wheels were installed and feature a unique three-dimensional directional spoke design that emphasizes power, speed, and class. Here, they’re installed in a 22 x 9.5 front and 22 x 11.0 rear setup with grippy 265/30 ZR22 and 315/25 ZR22 tires. These are paired with progressively wound sports lowering springs that can cut the ride height by 35 mm for a low and athletic stance.

Under that ventilated hood sits a tuned version of the all-new twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V-12 engine. In the Mansory Cyrus, this motor benefits from a new sports air filter, a stainless steel sports exhaust system, and a new software ECU tune. After all the upgrades, the V-12 produces 700 horsepower and 627 lb-ft. of torque from 1,500 to 5,000 RPM. This allows the Mansory Cyrus to reach 62 mph in 3.6 seconds from rest. Top speed is all the way back to 205 mph.

The final touch for this Aston Martin DB11 transformation was the interior. Here, Mansory craftsman gave the featured show car a full Silver leather upholstery with Alcantara trimming and decorative stitching. There’s also a range of carbon fiber trim pieces, new illuminated door entry sill plates, and an ergonomically redesigned sports steering wheel.

The new Mansory Cyrus based on the Aston Martin DB11 is currently available as a complete conversion along with individual accessories.

Mansory Cyrus Aston Martin DB11 Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 5.2 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-12

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 700 / 515 kW

Maximum Torque: 627 lb-ft. / 850 Nm from 1,500 to 5,000 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.6 seconds

Top Speed: 205 mph / 330 km/h

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: Mansory Yavin one-piece forged

Front Wheels: 22 x 9.5

Rear Wheels: 22 x 11.0

Front Tires: 265/30 ZR22

Rear Tires: 315/25 ZR22

Suspension: Progressively-wound sports springs; 35 mm lower

Exterior:

-New front bumper with enlarged air intakes and carbon fiber splitter

-Ventilated hood

-Carbon fiber side skirts

-Carbon fiber rear spoiler

-Carbon fiber rear bumper with integrated diffuser

Interior:

-Custom leather/alcantara leather upholstery with decorative stitchihng

-Sports steering wheel

-Illuminated door entry sills

-Carbon fiber trim

Mansory Cyrus Aston Martin DB11 Gallery

Source: Mansory

Do you like the new look of the 700-HP Mansory Cyrus based on the Aston Martin DB11?