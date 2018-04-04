Oh the exhaust noises!

It’s April, which means that car show season is finally starting up after the long, cold, snowy winter. Finally, sports cars, super cars, and exotics will be taken out of storage and driven for our enjoyment!

The GMTEC Supercar meeting is held at the end of March and is looked at as one of the biggest car shows to start off the season. Here, exotics, super cars, sports cars, and other rarities gather for a chilly good time and to let their exhausts echo through the streets.

There was lots of tire-shredding fun to be had here in the Netherlands at the GMTEC Supercar meeting. Lamborghinis, Ferraris, BMWs, Mercedes-AMGs, and lots more were all on hand making beautiful noises and looking downright gorgeous. There was even a Lamborghini LM002 making a bit of smoke on its way out because that’s what the people are asking for!

Source: cvdzijden – Supercar Videos YouTube

Which one of these sports cars was your favorite at the GMTEC Supercar meeting?