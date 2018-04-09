Featured Fitment: Ferrari 488 GTB with Brixton Forged WR7 Wheels

Brixton Forged

Ferrari 488 GTB Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series Wheels

A sharp dressed Italian.

The Ferrari 458 Italia may have taken a leap forward in terms of style, design, technology, and performance, but the 488 GTB has taken the platform to the next level. The new 488 GTB is faster, sleeker, smoother, and performs even better. Thanks to a new set of Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels, this Novitec-modified Ferrari 488 GTB is one-of-a-kind.

Ferrari 488 GTB Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series Wheels

The sleek, curvaceous lines of the Ferrari 488 GTB have been given a sharper attitude to reflect its incredible performance. Here, carbon fiber Novitec Rosso goodies have been installed such as the new front spoiler lip and air deflectors, side skirts, mirrors, rear air deflectors, trunklid spoiler, and rear diffuser blades and cover. The new bodywork not only cuts down on lift and increases downforce, but gives the super car a more commanding look that perfectly matches its 661-horsepower twin-turbocharged V-8 engine.

Ferrari 488 GTB Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series Wheels

But what really sets it apart from the factory look are the new set of Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels. These three-piece forged wheels are weight-optimized with features such as floated spoke ends, lightweight step-lip rim halves, and backpad pocketing without sacrificing strength, making them perfect for super car applications.

Ferrari 488 GTB Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series Wheels

The new Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels were installed on this Blu Corsa Ferrari 488 GTB in a staggered 21 x 9.0 front and 22 x 12.0 rear setup with 255/30/21 and 335/25/22 tires that emphasizes the wedge-shaped profile of the super car. As an added bonus, the concave profile gets deeper from the front to the rear, creating a muscular stance. Each one of the Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels also sports a smooth 120-grit Brushed Smoke Black finish that contrasts the shimmering body perfectly.

Ferrari 488 GTB Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series Wheels

It’s time to take the next step with style and performance, and what better way than with a new set of custom Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels?

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ferrari 488 GTB
Wheels: Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series
Wheel Finish: 120-grit Brushed Smoke Black
Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 22 x 12.0
Front Tires: 255/30/21
Rear Tires: 335/25/22

Ferrari 488 GTB with Brixton Forged WR7 Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Do you like the new look of this Ferrari 488 GTB with Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels and Novitec Rosso aero?

