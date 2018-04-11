Big Foot is Real – Just ask the Chelsea Truck Company!

Crypto-offroadology.
The Land Rover Defender is one of the few vehicles that can be used in virtually every situation. It’s built to work and is extremely capable, but also isn’t out of place on the boulevard making a statement among high-end luxury vehicles. The team at the Chelsea Truck Company under the guidance of Afzal Kahn have been working on these SUVs for quite some time. Recently, there were rumors and sightings of a bigger, badder version – and it’s finally been discovered and named the ‘Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender Big Foot Edition’.
The name of the new edition comes from the massive wheel fitment, however, the rugged mythical creature would find this Volcanic Rock Satin SUV quite fun and practical. The new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender Big Foot instantly grabs attention with its commanding 5 Spoke Tubler Steel beadlock wheels that measure 16 x 10.0. These Satin Black-finished wheels also boast equally-impressive 5 x 37-inch Maxxis Trepador Extreme Off Road tires that are ready to go anywhere. The fitment is paired up with a significant 5.0-inch lift kit and four-stage adjustable shock absorbers, coil springs, and bushes.
Elsewhere, the tough and skilled all-terrain machine boasts lightweight composite extended rear fenders and new front fenders with integrated vents. Up front, a mighty A-frame with winch is mounted ahead of a new front bumper while a sump guard sits beneath for protection. Behind the A-frame sits a pair of Diamond Bright LED headlights that illuminate the trail ahead along with the Cibie high-res spotlights. At the rear, the Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender Big Foot features a twin cross-hair exhaust system with stainless steel tailpipes and exhaust shields.
The brawny exterior of the Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender Big Foot is contrasted with a rich and supple custom-tailored interior. Sitting behind the dark-tinted privacy glass are front racing seats and rear seats upholstered in soft Russian Blue leather with Harris Tweed inserts. The same upholstery design has also been given to the front and rear door cards, center console, and roof lining. A three-spoke Billet Aluminum and Black leather steering wheel faces the driver along with a Churchill time clock fascia. Elsewhere, there are new hard-wearing front and rear floor mats, vented foot pedals in machined aluminum, door entry sill plates, and rear cab checker plating.
The new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender Big Foot Edition is currently available as a complete vehicle.
Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender Big Foot Specifications
Exterior:
-Color Change to Volcanic Rock Satin – Our signature Cromax® paint finish
-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures
-Front Bumper Sump Guard
-Headlight Covers with Industrial Mesh
-Side Vents with Industrial Mesh
-Wing Top protectors
-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System Inc. Exhaust Shields & Stainless Steel Tailpipes
-Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber Pair
-Diamond Bright LED Headlamps Pair
-Front and Rear Crystal Clear Light Lens kit
-Bigfoot 5″ Lift Kit, 4- Stage Adjustable Shock Absorber, Coil Springs and Bushes
-5 x 10×16″ 5 Spoke Tubler Steel Wheels in Satin Black (Beadlock)
-5 x 37″ Maxxis Trepador Extreme Off Road Tires
-Pair of Cibie Hi Res Spotlights
-Winch with Custom Bumper
-A-Frame with Winching Surround
-Privacy Tinted Glass
Interior:
-2x Front Racing Seats with Mounting Frame in Russian Blue Leather with Blue Harris Tweed
-Heating Elements
-Mid Row in Russian Blue Leather with Blue Harris Tweed
-Dash Handles and Instrument Binnacle in Blue Harris Tweed
-Centre Console in Russian Blue Leather with Blue Harris Tweed
-Roof Lining in Russian Blue Quilted Leather and Blue Harris Tweed
-Front and Rear Door Cards in Blue Harris Tweed
-3 Spoke Steering Wheel in Billet Aluminum & Leather
-Boot Sill Plates
-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum
-Front and Middle Hard wearing Rubber Mats
-SATNAV and DAB System with Full Fascia Surround
-Rear Cab Checker Plating
-Rear Passenger Knee Protectors in Leather
-Churchill Time Clock Fascia Insert
-Investing in British Industry Badge
Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender Big Foot Gallery
Source: A Kahn Design