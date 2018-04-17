Get Ready for the WheelsandMore Ultimeight McLaren 720S

More power and style.

The German tuners at WheelsandMore have been working with McLaren vehicles since the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren was rolling around in the 2000s. Now, they’ve unveiled their new WheelsandMore “Ultimeight” McLaren 720S tuning program that benefits from some serious power and new custom-tailored forged wheels.

The “Ultimeight” name comes from the new power output in the Stage II of tuning that’s available for the 720S from WheelsandMore. The German company offers a Stage I kit that includes a new software optimization program that increases output of the 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine by 50 horsepower and 59 lb-ft. of torque for a total of 760 horsepower and 627 lb-ft. of torque.

Stage II is where the WheelsandMore Ultimeight McLaren 720 earns its name. Included here is a full exhaust system with new high-flow sports catalytic converters and stainless steel mufflers with integrated valve flap controls. This, combined with the new software optimization gives the WheelsandMore McLaren 720S Ultimeight a whopping 800 horsepower and 880 Nm (649 lb-ft.) of torque – hence the name.

In addition to the power, the McLaren 720S also gained quite a few points in the style department. WheelsandMore showed off its new FORK wheel that boasts a direction spoke design and central-locking optics. These multi-piece forged wheels are shown with an Anthracite center finish on the passenger side and a body-color-matched finish on the driver’s side.

WheelsandMore also offers their 6Sporz² and F.I.W.E. wheels on the McLaren 720S in a 20 x 9.5 front and 20 x 11.5 or 21 x 12.0 rear setup with Pirelli tires. Customers that want a track-oriented setup can opt for the 20-inch diameter while those looking for style can pick the staggered fitment that showcase’s the super car’s wedge-shaped design.

Completing the fitment is a new set of height-adjustable lowering springs for a smooth, clean look.

The entire WheelsandMore Ultimeight McLaren 720S tuning program is currently available as a complete package or individual accessories from the German tuning company.

WheelsandMore Ultimeight McLaren 720S Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 4.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 800 (Stage II)

Maximum Torque: 649 lb-ft. / 880 Nm (Stage II)

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: FORK, 6Sporz², or F.I.W.E. forged

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.5

Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.5 or 21 x 12.0

Tires: Pirelli

Suspension: Height-adjustable lowering springs

WheelsandMore Ultimeight McLaren 720S Gallery

Source: WheelsandMore

