ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Aventador with ADV005 M.V2 SL Wheels

Posted on

Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 ADV.1 ADV005 M.V2 SL Series Wheels

Killin’ it with carbon in the Windy City.

When it comes to exotic super cars, there’s nothing like the Lamborghini Aventador. This wedge-shaped, razor-sharp Italian checks all the boxes for what people look for in a head-turning machine. This Bianco Isis Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 has all that and more thanks to a new carbon fiber aero kit and ADV.1 wheels.

Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 ADV.1 ADV005 M.V2 SL Series Wheels

This 2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 came out at a time where the LP 720-4 50° Anniversario and LP 750-4 SuperVeloce models were still under development. When they were finally unveiled, it left this bad boy looking a bit boring. So, a new carbon fiber aero kit was added that combines the designs of the two hardcore models to give the Aventador LP 700-4 a more aggressive look.

Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 ADV.1 ADV005 M.V2 SL Series Wheels

The new carbon fiber aero kit includes a more commanding front bumper, larger air vents on the rear fenders, and a large rear wing that dominates the decklid. There’s also a new splitter beneath the front bumper that mimics that of the SuperVeloce and give the exotic even more presence on the road.

Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 ADV.1 ADV005 M.V2 SL Series Wheels

The new carbon fiber aero, however, wasn’t enough to put the Aventador LP 700-4 over the edge. So, a new set of ADV005 M.V2 SL Series wheels were custom-built and installed for an aggressive character. The ADV005 M.V2 SL Series are two-piece forged wheels made from lightweight 6061-T6 aluminum alloy with weight-optimized features for better performance. This Italian wears the ADV005 M.V2 SL Series wheels in a staggered 19 x 9.0 front and 20 x 12.0 rear that emphasizes the wedge-shaped profile of the Aventador. Each wheel also sports a Gloss Black finish and Hidden Hardware option that contrasts the factory Bianco Isis body and complements the carbon fiber aerodynamics.

Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 ADV.1 ADV005 M.V2 SL Series Wheels

This particular model is currently for sale at Chicago Motor Cars for $279,800. So, if you have a taste for custom-tailored exotic style with that kind of cash burning a hole in your pocket, you’re in luck!

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4
Wheels: ADV.1 ADV005 M.V2 SL Series
Wheel Finish: Gloss Black
Front Wheels: 19 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.0
Wheel Options: Hidden Hardware
Other: Custom carbon fiber aerodynamic kit

Lamborghini Aventador with ADV005 M.V2 SL Series Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1

Do you like the sharper look of this Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 with ADV005 M.V2 SL Series wheels?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Evoque X-Lander Edition Evoque X-Lander Edition
261
A Kahn Design

Time to Off-Road in the Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander!
Lamborghini Huracan Brixton Forged Wheels Lamborghini Huracan Brixton Forged Wheels
237
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ Wheels!
Novitec Aventador S Novitec Aventador S
192
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Novitec Aventador S is a 763-HP Jagged Carbon Fiber Exotic
Ford Mustangs Crash at Dubai Car Meet Ford Mustangs Crash at Dubai Car Meet
171
Car Videos

This is What Happens when you have a Ford Mustang Car Meet
Mansory Stallone Mansory Stallone
167
Aftermarket Tuning News

Turn Heads with the new Mansory Stallone Ferrari 812 Superfast!
911 GT3 Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series 911 GT3 Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series
160
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels
BMW M4 Vorsteiner Wheels BMW M4 Vorsteiner Wheels
140
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 with Vorsteiner V-SF 001 Wheels
Friday FAIL: Driving without a Tire Friday FAIL: Driving without a Tire
140
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: You’re Missing a Tire!
Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender The End Edition Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender The End Edition
139
A Kahn Design

The Chelsea Truck Co. Lava Orange Defender End Edition is Here!
Ferrari FXX K Road Atlanta Ferrari FXX K Road Atlanta
130
Car Videos

Make your Dreams Come True and Get Behind the Wheel of an FXX K!
To Top