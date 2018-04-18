Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Aventador with ADV005 M.V2 SL Wheels

Killin’ it with carbon in the Windy City.

When it comes to exotic super cars, there’s nothing like the Lamborghini Aventador. This wedge-shaped, razor-sharp Italian checks all the boxes for what people look for in a head-turning machine. This Bianco Isis Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 has all that and more thanks to a new carbon fiber aero kit and ADV.1 wheels.

This 2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 came out at a time where the LP 720-4 50° Anniversario and LP 750-4 SuperVeloce models were still under development. When they were finally unveiled, it left this bad boy looking a bit boring. So, a new carbon fiber aero kit was added that combines the designs of the two hardcore models to give the Aventador LP 700-4 a more aggressive look.

The new carbon fiber aero kit includes a more commanding front bumper, larger air vents on the rear fenders, and a large rear wing that dominates the decklid. There’s also a new splitter beneath the front bumper that mimics that of the SuperVeloce and give the exotic even more presence on the road.

The new carbon fiber aero, however, wasn’t enough to put the Aventador LP 700-4 over the edge. So, a new set of ADV005 M.V2 SL Series wheels were custom-built and installed for an aggressive character. The ADV005 M.V2 SL Series are two-piece forged wheels made from lightweight 6061-T6 aluminum alloy with weight-optimized features for better performance. This Italian wears the ADV005 M.V2 SL Series wheels in a staggered 19 x 9.0 front and 20 x 12.0 rear that emphasizes the wedge-shaped profile of the Aventador. Each wheel also sports a Gloss Black finish and Hidden Hardware option that contrasts the factory Bianco Isis body and complements the carbon fiber aerodynamics.

This particular model is currently for sale at Chicago Motor Cars for $279,800. So, if you have a taste for custom-tailored exotic style with that kind of cash burning a hole in your pocket, you’re in luck!

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4

Wheels: ADV.1 ADV005 M.V2 SL Series

Wheel Finish: Gloss Black

Front Wheels: 19 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.0

Wheel Options: Hidden Hardware

Other: Custom carbon fiber aerodynamic kit

Lamborghini Aventador with ADV005 M.V2 SL Series Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1

Do you like the sharper look of this Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 with ADV005 M.V2 SL Series wheels?