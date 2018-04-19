Car Videos

Watch this Piaggio Ape go Apeshit on the Track!

Posted on

Piaggio Ape Car Proto

This looks like so much fun!

This, ladies and gentlemen, is a Piaggio Ape – on steroids. The three-wheeled light-duty commercial vehicle has been in production since 1948 and served its purpose well around the globe. It’s cheap, economical, and can be adapted for a variety of applications. Apparently, that includes racing as well.

Piaggio Ape Car Proto

This race-spec and heavily-modified Ape Car Proto is driven by Loris Rosati. It’s powered by a 600 cc Honda engine and looks like an absolute blast to drive. Inside the small cockpit, there’s a pair of handlebars with all of the controls at the driver’s fingertips.

The unusual drivetrain layout and build of the Piaggo Ape allow for some seriously cool three-wheeled turns, burnouts, and crazy stunts. Plus, it’s also pretty capable of carving up tight corners with its super-short wheelbase.

Now we need to get our hands on one of these!

Source: 19Bozzy92 YouTube

How badly do you want to drive this Honda-powered Piaggio Ape Car Proto?

