The Range Rover Sport SVR is easily the hottest SUV on the market with its supercharged V-8 engine and loads of performance-oriented goodies. Afzal Kahn and his design team have been patiently waiting to create a customized version that exemplifies their dedication to style and fashion, and their dream is set to become a reality for 49 lucky owners with the new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition Pace Car.

The newest teaser sketch for the upcoming high-performance, custom-tailored SUV gives a glimpse into what to expect with the Project Kahn specification. Only 49 examples are set to be built, making them a sought-after commodity perfect for a high-end collection.

Based on the 2018-model-year Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR, the new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition Pace Car has all sorts of new upgrades inside and out. Afzal Kahn’s newest creation features a more aggressive splitter up front along with extended front and rear fenders, the former of which benefits from integrated air dams. At the rear, there’s a new decklid spoiler, roof spoiler wing, and a carbon panel between the two taillights. A range of 23-inch Project Kahn wheels can also be installed depending on the customer’s wishes.

Inside, craftsman will upholster the interior of the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition Pace Car with soft perforated leather. A new carbon interior pack will also be installed to blend performance with comfort for an even more enjoyable ride quality.

Unfortunately, the official details and specs have not been released but will be in the coming weeks. Only 49 examples of the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition Pace Car will be made with prices starting at £133,999 including. VAT. Owners can opt to have their Range Rover Sport SVR custom tailored by Project Kahn as well.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition Gallery Specifications

Specification:

MY 2018/18

Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition Pace Car

1 of 49 only

Price: £133,999 Inc. Vat

Mileage: New

-Black, Grey or Silver Metallic

-Carbon Front Grille

-Carbon Front & Rear Wide Arch With integrated Air Dams

-Carbon Front Bumper Centre Piece

-Carbon Front Bumper Spoiler

-Carbon Rear Roof Wing

-Carbon Rear Featuring Integrated Exhausts.

-Paint Detailing

-23″ Pace Car wheels (choice of colors).

-Front & Rear Sport Seats In Quilted &

-Perforated Leather.

-Carbon Exterior Pack

-Carbon Interior Pack

-Head-Up Display

-Sliding Panoramic Roof

-Soft Close Doors

Source: A Kahn Design

Are you excited about the upcoming Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition Pace Car?