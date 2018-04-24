The Porsche 911 GT3 RS Broke the 7-Min Mark on the ‘Ring!

Naturally-aspirated barrier-breaker.

First, the Porsche 918 Spyder broke the seven-minute mark at the legendary Nürburgring-Nordschleife. Later, the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT2 RS flew past with an even more incredible lap time. Now, the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS has broken the seven-minute mark again, giving the German automaker three aces that have conquered Green Hell.

The new 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS that was just unveiled at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show was able to achieve a 6:56.4-minute time on the 20.6-km lap of the Nürburgring-Nordschleife with Porsche Works driver, Kévin Estre, behind the wheel.

“This lap was a sensational experience for me,” said Estre. “Through the fast corners and on the brakes in particular, the GT3 RS is unbelievably close to our racing GT3 R. This is also thanks to the new generation of tires for road going sports cars. I like the engine of the GT3 RS a lot. Up to 9,000 RPM from a six-cylinder engine just feels fantastic. The sound is a dream and the torque is massive.”

Not only was the lap time for the 520-horsepower, naturally-aspirated 911 GT3 RS 24 seconds faster than the previous-generation model, it was also faster than the high-tech 918 Spyder.

“No other Porsche model gets as close to racing as the new GT3 RS. Many innovative ideas from top-level motorsport were transferred, for example, from the 911 GT3 R,” said Frank Steffen Walliser, Vice President Motorsport and GT Cars. “This is what our philosophy for GT models is about: Highest technology must be fascinating but tangible. In this regard, there is no harder test for our ideas than the Nordschleife.”

The record-setting lap was achieved on a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires measuring 265/35 ZR20 up front and 325/30 ZR21 at the rear. The tires are fully-compliant with US and EU standards and will be available for order on the 911 GT3 RS and 911 GT2 RS at Porsche dealers and select locations.

Customers that are looking to go all-out when it comes to performance can get the Porsche 911 GT3 RS for an MSRP of $187,500 excluding delivery and fees. The Weissach Package is also available for an extra $18,000 while Magnesium wheels can be had for another $13,000 in the future on top of the Weissach Package for those that really need to cut weight.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Nürburgring-Nordschleife Gallery

Source: Porsche

Are you impressed by the 6:56.4-minute Nürburgring-Nordschleife lap time of the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS?