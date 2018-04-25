Take out the Competition with the new G-Power BMW M2!

All sorts of new goodies.

The BMW M2 has been roaming the streets and the track since 2016 as the top dog in the 2-Series model line. Not long ago, BMW unveiled the new M2 Competition that took the crown as the high-performance compact coupe. G-Power is striking back with their own upgrade program for the “standard” M2 that takes it further than its new sibling.

The turbocharged N55 engine in the BMW M2 doesn’t match up to the twin-turbocharged S55 in the M2 Competition in factory form in terms of power. However, G-Power has the ability to change that fact. The single-turbo N55 in the M2 can be outfitted with the G-Power Performance Software V3 along with a new exhaust conduction downpipe, new intercooler, and modified turbocharger. The turbocharger gains larger compressor and turbine wheels along with CNC machined and optimized housings for more boost pressure. There’s also an optional titanium exhaust with dual-mode valves and four 90-mm carbon tailpipes.

The new upgrades with the G-Power BMW M2 cut down on backpressure and exhaust temperature yet increase airflow for even more power and better overall performance. These modifications result in a healthy 500 horsepower at 6,500 RPM and 465 lb-ft. of torque at 3,500 RPM – significantly more than the M2 Competition. This also allows the G-Power BMW M2 to accelerate to 62 mph from rest in just 3.9 seconds. Top speed is back at the 193 mph mark as well.

But the G-Power BMW M2 is more than just a boost in power. Customers that want better overall performance can opt for G-Power G2M RS coilovers to sharpen up handling dynamics even more. A new set of G-Power Hurricane RR forged wheels that measure 20 x 9.0 and 20 x 10.5 at the rear with 245/30 R20 and 285/25 R20 tires keep rotating mass to a minimum and provide a better footprint.

The G-Power BMW M2 is available as a complete package or as an à la carte menu of fun. All of the upgrades are also currently available.

G-Power BMW M2 Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: Inline-six

Aspiration: Turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 500 /368 kW at 6,500 RPM

Maximum Torque: 465 lb-ft. / 630 Nm at 3,500 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.9 seconds

Top Speed: 193 mph / 310 km/h

Wheels and Tires:

Wheels: G-Power Hurricane RR forged alloy

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 10.5

Front Tires: 245/30 R20

Rear Tires: 285/25 R20

Source: G-Power

Would you pick the 500-HP G-Power BMW M2 over the new BMW M2 Competition?