Featured Fitment: Toyota Supra with ADV5 Track Spec Wheels

Timeless twin-turbo terror.

The MKIV Toyota Supra is the stuff of automotive legend. These Japanese sports cars are the holy grail of tuners, especially those fitted with the sought-after 2JZ-GTE motor. This Baltic Blue 1993 Toyota Supra Turbo has an upgraded version of the twin-turbo engine along with a fresh set of ADV.1 wheels thanks to the team at EVS Motors in Houston, Texas.

The Toyota Supra is a driver’s car and enthusiast’s favorite sporting smooth, modern lines with cues from the iconic 2000GT with advanced tech and Japanese build quality. It has power, potential, and collectability, and this Baltic Blue beast is a drool-worthy tuned machine.

The team at EVS Motors worked their magic inside and out with this 1993 Toyota Supra Turbo. There’s a few new aerodynamic bits that help optimize airflow and downforce along with some engine upgrades that sends power skyrocketing.

But what brings it all together in a beautifully ‘90s high-performance package are the new ADV5 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels. These new ADV.1 wheels feature a three-piece forged aluminum alloy construction that helps keep weight to a minimum and strength to the max – perfect for high-performance applications.

The new ADV5 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels also feature a classic five-spoke design with a modern concave face and step-lip construction that sticks with the ‘90s tuner look. Each wheel boasts a hidden hardware option for a cleaner aesthetic and wears a Fine Texture Black disc with Matte Black lips. Up front, the new ADV5 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels measure 18 x 9.5 while the rear comes in with a wide 18 x 11.5 footprint where it counts.

This Baltic Blue 1993 Toyota Supra Turbo doesn’t have the crazy flash and dazzle like some tuners with its new look and ADV5 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels, but EMS Motors have turned this into a new-age classic that enthusiasts from all over will be pining after for years to come.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: 1993 Toyota Supra Turbo

Wheels: ADV5 Track Spec Advanced Series

Wheel Finish: Fine Texture Black discs, Matte Black lips

Wheel Options: Hidden Hardware

Front Wheels: 18 x 9.5

Rear Wheels: 18 x 11.5

Toyota Supra Turbo with ADV.1 Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1

Build Credit: EVS Motors

