Friday FAIL: McLaren 720S Speeds into a Parked Audi R8!

Too much power.

The new McLaren 720S is an insanely fast super car. After its debut, it was put up against heavyweights such as the Bugatti Veyron, Porsche 918 Spyder, Ferrari LaFerrari, and others, and it was just as fast if not faster than many of these exotics. Such power and performance requires great responsibility, and if you’re not responsible, then this can happen.

The stories about this video may vary, but what happened is nonetheless terrible. The driver of this McLaren 720S was using launch control to accelerate and lost control shortly after the initial launch. The driver almost hit a biker riding past and crashed into a parked Audi R8 on the side of the road.

According to the original poster on Reddit, “A 19 year old kid took his sisters 720s out, didn’t have a license, then tried launch control. Lost control and hit the R8 that was parked. The kid ran away from the scene but forgot his passport in the car lol… the sister then was scene arriving in an lambo trying to take the blame lol”.

A commenter on the YouTube video, however, had this to say: “Holy shit I was the first biker in this clip! Are there any other angles? It looked to me like the passenger might have been vlogging?”

Both stories seem plausible and both could have happened. Either way, big fail on the driver for being so irresponsible in this situation with such an incredible machine. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

Source: Amir YouTube, Reddit

How angry would you be if this McLaren 720S driver hit your parked Audi R8?