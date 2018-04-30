The new Kahn 6.2 V8 Flying Huntsman 6X6 Defender has all the Power!

American muscle with British off-road ability.

If you’re looking for the ultimate British off-roader, look no further than the Kahn 6.2 V8 Flying Huntsman 6X6 Defender Double Cab Pick Up. This custom-built machine is made for going anywhere in style and comfort, and packs quite a punch. Its commanding presence can be felt on the boulevard or in the mud and muck, setting it apart from anything on or off the road.

The original Land Rover Defender 110 that the SUV is based on has undergone a massive transformation to become the Kahn 6.2 V8 Flying Huntsman 6X6 Defender Double Cab Pick Up. The Defender was extended and a new axle was installed for true six-wheel drive. The heavy-duty chassis also benefits from an upgraded suspension and a new set of Chelsea Truck Company 1945 Retro Alloy wheels measuring 18 x 8.0 on all three axles. These Matte Black finished wheels with striped edging also wear meaty Cooper tires that are perfect for off-road excursions.

The original engine in the Land Rover Defender is also gone. In its place is a GM LS3 V-8 motor that’s packing 430 horsepower, giving the Kahn 6.2 V8 Flying Huntsman 6X6 Defender Double Cab Pick Up some serious muscle. A new GM six-speed gearbox does the job of handling all that power while a stainless steel exhaust system emits an angry growl.

The new Kahn 6.2 V8 Flying Huntsman 6X6 Defender Double Cab Pick Up also makes quite the visual impact. The Santorini Black SUV sports a full extended wheel arch kit with brawny fenders sporting exposed bolt apertures and integrated vents. Up front, there’s a new bumper, X-Lander grille, tougher sump guard, Shadow Chrome headlights, and bumper lighting.

Step inside, and you’re treated to a wealth of luxury and comfort. The Kahn 6.2 V8 Flying Huntsman 6X6 Defender Double Cab Pick Up boasts supportive and soft GTB sport seats upholstered in leather with Almadine 100-percent wool inserts at the front and rear. The roof headliner, passenger dashboard top and handle, door panels, handles, glove box, and more have also been re-upholstered to match. Drivers benefit from a new bespoke steering wheel, vented foot pedals in machined aluminum, and new hard-wearing floor mats for those excursions into the wilderness.

This new Kahn 6.2 V8 Flying Huntsman 6X6 Defender Double Cab Pick Up is a left-hand drive vehicle and is currently available for £279,999.

Kahn 6.2 V8 Flying Huntsman 6X6 Defender Double Cab Pick Up Specifications

Exterior:

-X-Lander Front Grille

-Shadow Chrome Headlamps

-Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber – Pair

-1945 Retro Alloy Wheels – 8×18″ in Matte Black with Gold Stripe

-Custom Extended Bonnet

-Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Front Bumper Replacement including Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel

-Modified Chassis Extended 400mm

-Custom Electronic Differential – Switchable Six Wheel Drive

-Flying Huntsman Rigid Spare Wheel Cover

-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields

-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish

-Custom Alloy Front Wings

-Exhaust Side Vents – Pair

-Front Bumper Sump Guard – Aluminum

Interior:

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Door Panels in Leather with Almandine 100% Wool Inserts

-Flying Huntsman Time Clock Fascia Insert

-Flying Huntsman Embossed Door & Tailgate Logos

-Fixed Panoramic Glass Sunroof

-Front GTB Sports Seats in Leather with Almandine 100% Wool Inserts

-Roof Grab Handles with Leather & Almandine Covers

-Flying Huntsman Boot Sill Plate

-Hard Wearing Front & Rear Cabin Floor Mats

-Passenger Dashboard Top & Grab Handle in Leather with Almandine 100% Wool

-Key Ring – Enamel with CTC Logo Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Rear Door Panel & Handle in Leather with Almandine 100% Wool Insert

-Roof Headlining Re-upholstered in Quilted Black Leather

-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Heated Front Seat Elements

-Extended Bonnet Release Cable

-Instrument Binnacle in Nappa Leather

-Lined Load Area – Black Wood Effect with Red Pin Stripe

-Flying Huntsman Rev Counter Dial

Source: A Kahn Design

