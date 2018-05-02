ADV.1

Featured Fitment: TOPCAR 911 Stinger GTR with ADV.1 Wheels

TOPCAR 911 Stinger GTR ADV5 M.V2 SL Series Wheels

From Russia with Style.

The 991-generation Porsche 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S are incredibly impressive high-performance vehicles that break barriers of acceleration. The Russian tuners at TOPCAR have been working with these cars for quite some time. They have created the TOPCAR 911 Stinger GTR and outfitted this carbon-clad exotic with a custom set of ADV.1 wheels.

TOPCAR 911 Stinger GTR ADV5 M.V2 SL Series Wheels

If you love flash and dazzle, then the TOPCAR 911 Stinger GTR is right up your alley. Based on the Porsche 911 Turbo, this super car has been outfitted with an array of upgrades starting with the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine. Here, TOPCAR installed a full exhaust system and an ECU software tune that pushes output to 750 horsepower. There’s also a new upgraded braking system dressed in yellow with TOPCAR lettering.

TOPCAR 911 Stinger GTR ADV5 M.V2 SL Series Wheels

Visually, the TOPCAR 911 Stinger GTR is commanding and has an intimidating road presence thanks to the 18-piece carbon fiber body kit. The new kit includes new front and rear bumpers, front fenders, side skirts, and wider rear fenders that exude confidence. There’s also carbon fiber door elements, side mirrors, and a large rear wing that generates all sorts of downforce. The carbon fiber is also used in the interior cabin and mixed with yellow gauges and yellow contrast stitching.

TOPCAR 911 Stinger GTR ADV5 M.V2 SL Series Wheels

The part that brings it all together are the new ADV.1 ADV5 M.V2 SL Series wheels. These two-piece forged wheels boast a center-lock construction and concave five-spoke design that gets progressively deeper from front to the rear. The new ADV5 M.V2 SL Series wheels also clear the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake system, which allows for a more aggressive fitment.

On the TOPCAR 911 Stinger GTR, the ADV5 M.V2 SL Series wheels were installed in a staggered 21 x 9.0 front and 21 x 11.5 rear setup. Each wheel proudly displays a Liquid Smoke finish and features an Exposed Hardware option that provides an eye-catching element for the detail oriented.

TOPCAR 911 Stinger GTR ADV5 M.V2 SL Series Wheels

For a car with such a showy character and power, it only made sense to give the TOPCAR 911 Stinger GTR a custom set of ADV5 M.V2 SL Series wheels.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: TOPCAR 911 Stinger GTR
Wheels: ADV5 M.V2 SL Series
Wheel Finish: Liquid Smoke
Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 11.5
Wheel Options: Exposed Hardware

TOPCAR 911 Stinger GTR with ADV.1 Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1

Do you like the flashy style of this TOPCAR 911 Stinger GTR with ADV5 M.V2 SL Series wheels?

