Car Videos

I Told You I’m a Stunner in my ’95 Cavalier!

Posted on

Stunner Drift 1995 Chevy Cavalier

The glory of the Chevrolet Cavalier.

The Chevrolet Cavalier was a beautiful display of cheap American crap back in the day. If you still see these rolling around today, then it’s a miracle. They love to fall apart and get eaten by rust, but some people just love them. Like “Stunner” here in Curaçao.

Stunner Drift 1995 Chevy Cavalier

The latest from Loki i Demente Production stars “Stunner” and his 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier “drifting” in an empty patch of pavement. This is a retro throwback to the early days of the internet and computer video editing technology that created legends on GeoCities.

The video quality and production is terrible but that’s part of its charm. The fact that it centers around a proud driver/owner named “Stunner” sliding around with drum barrel tops as if he’s the coolest dude on the island makes it one of the best automotive videos, ever.

Thank you, Stunner and Loki i Demente Production for making this video, and Chevrolet for building the Cavalier. We still appreciate you more than 20 years later.

Source: Heavysmoker2 YouTube

Do you wish that you could be as cool as “Stunner” and his 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier?

