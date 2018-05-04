Friday FAIL: Showing you Just How Bad it is to Drink and Drive

As if you need a reminder.

We can keep saying it until we’re blue in the face, but we all know that driving while intoxicated is very, very dangerous. Not only does it put you in harm’s way, but also everyone else on (or even near) the road and their property. Sussex Police released dashcam video of a drunk driver that crashed in the hopes of showing just how dangerous it is to everyone.

The dashcam video shows 41-year old local teacher, Louise Willard, driving while intoxicated during the late afternoon on April 4th, 2018 in a Vauxhall Corsa. The video shows the driver speeding, swerving, failing to maintain lanes, hitting construction signs, and finally crashing into the back of a parked Audi A4.

“The dangers of drink-driving are well-documented – it can seriously impair your reaction times, concentration levels, and judgement of other road users and hazards. But a lot of people may find this difficult to visualize,” said PC Nathan Langley of the Polegate Roads Policing Unit.

“Now, through the release of this footage, we can show you exactly what it looks like to drive under the influence of alcohol, and you can see just how shocking it is.

“The scary thing is this isn’t a particularly unusual or extraordinary example of drink-driving; the driver has displayed a number of characteristics which you would typically expect. What you wouldn’t expect, of course, is for someone in such a state to get behind the wheel of their car.”

According to police, Willard failed her roadside breath test and charged with driving with 94mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system and failing to stop after a road traffic collision. She pleaded guilty to both counts and was sentenced to a 12-month community order and 24 months driving disqualification.

This case of drunk driving isn’t anything unusual and should alarm viewers to just how dangerous it can be to everyone on the road. Please, don’t ever drink and drive. Get a ride!

Source: Sussex Police

How scary is it to see this first-hand view of a drunk driver’s dashcam footage?