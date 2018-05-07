Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Huracan Performante with Vorsteiner V-SF 001 Wheels

Adding Aero and Style.

There’s not much that you can really do to make the Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante any better. It’s designed with all sorts of high-tech equipment, active aerodynamics, lightweight materials, and a 631-horsepower naturally-aspirated V-10 engine. It’s built for the track, but Vorsteiner has found a way to tweak it and improve it just a fraction with some new aero and V-SF 001 wheels.

One of the biggest advantages that the Huracan LP 640-4 Performante has over its “standard” siblings is its active aerodynamics. These play a huge role in reducing drag, generating downforce, and overall vehicle performance, especially on the track. This and the standard carbon fiber aero helps glue it to the track.

But Vorsteiner has a few tricks up its sleeve for the Performante model when it comes to boosting aero just a bit further. The Vorsteiner team developed a new Trento Edizione fender with Carbon Matrix integrated vents that helps to expel hot air from the brakes and inside the fenders. They also added their Novara side blades that run the length of the super car and flick upwards at the rear fender to redirect air even better.

Not only do the new Vorsteiner Trento Edizione fenders with Carbon Matrix integrated vents and Novara side blades add a touch of performance, but they also give the exotic an even more hardcore, sharper style along with the Vorsteiner forged wheels.

Sitting beneath those ventilated fenders on this Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante are a new set of Vorsteiner V-SF 001 wheels. These Sport Forged wheels are made from a lightweight aerospace grade T-6061 aluminum alloy that reduces rotating mass without sacrificing strength – perfect for a high-powered track-oriented application like the Performante.

For this application, the Vorsteiner V-SF 001 wheels were installed in a staggered fitment with the front measuring 20 x 9.0 ET36 and the rear coming in at 20 x 11.0 ET27, with the latter boasting a deeper concave face to emphasize the exotic’s power. Each wheel also shows a Singe Tinted Brushed finish that draws just enough attention compared to the striking angular body of the Huracan Performante.

If you’re looking for a way to make your Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante just a bit more unique, then you may want to open up the Vorsteiner catalog.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante
Wheels: V-SF 001
Wheel Finish: Single Tinted Brushed
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0 ET36
Rear Wheels: 21 x 11.0 ET27

Aerodynamics:
-Trento Edizione fenders with Carbon Matrix integrated vents
-Novara side blades – painted

Lamborghini Huracan Performante with Vorsteiner V-SF 001 Wheels and Aero Gallery

Source: Vorsteiner

Do you like the more hardcore look of the Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante with Vorsteiner V-SF 001 wheels and Aero?

