DP Motorsport Creates a 911 Speedster Fighter Jet

Turning back time with an ‘80s classic.

The team at DP Motorsport has been working on restoring and modifying Porsche models since Ekkerhard Zimmerman founded the company back in 1973. Today, many of their clients bring their classic 911 models to their Overath, Germany headquarters to be restored and upgraded and this 911 Speedster is one of them.

A client in Berlin brought their 1989 Porsche 911 Targa 3.2 to DP Motorsport for a bit of a “backdate”. The Berlin-based client had already restored a 356C Convertible but wanted their California-sourced 911 Targa into a classic Speedster. The first stage of modifications already were applied in the late-1990s, that transformed it into a Speedster, but the client wanted an even more vintage look and feel from DP Motorsport.

The second phase of the Porsche 911 Speedster transformation saw DP Motorsport apply more visual upgrades from their F-Model DP11F Carrera Widebody program. The 911 Speedster gains a new set of 1.0-inch wider wheel housings and new side sills that cover the oil pipes for a cleaner look. Up front, the new bumper is also slightly lower for a sportier aesthetic.

The height of the DP Motorsport Porsche 911 Speedster is also more athletic thanks to modified torsion bars and new H&R spacers that push the wheels outwards. The two-piece rear muffler was also integrated into the rear bumper for a cleaner look. The final touch is a Nardo Grey paint with Black striping and Orange lettering.

This summer, the DP Motorsport Porsche 911 Speedster will be looking like a fighter jet for the road, however, bigger changes are planned for even more fun this coming winter. DP Motorsport is set to upgrade the original 3.2-liter flat-six with Schrick camshafts, a bigger throttle body, new exhaust manifold, and adjustment on the test bench to push output from 218- to 260 horsepower. Phase 3 will also include a new KW Clubsport chassis with adjustable height, compression, and rebound; new polyurethane bearings from Superpro; and 205/55 R16 front and 245/45 R16 rear Continental Sport Contact tires for the 16 x 7.0 wheels.

While this DP Motorsport Porsche 911 Speedster is already a gorgeous classic ready to take on summer, the new upgrades planned this winter will have it be one of the ultimate vintage sports cars on the road next year.

DP Motorsport Porsche 911 Speedster Gallery

Source: DP Motorsport

Would you like the DP Motorsport Porsche 911 Speedster to be your summer car?