There’s Nothing like Launch Control into a Curb and Guard Rail!

It’s that time of year again, kids!

The sun is shining, birds are singing, flowers are blooming, and sports car owners are driving into things while trying to show off at car meets. It’s the best time of year to laugh at stupid acts from afar. Thanks to cell phone video and social media, we have boatloads of footage every week to enjoy.

This video comes from Garden State Plaza in New Jersey after a car show. The road was lined with spectators and their camera phones rolling as cars were leaving. A Porsche 911 Carrera owner drove up to the intersection of a main road with traffic, waiting for a lane to open up.

The driver, seeing that the spotlight was on him, engaged Launch Control in an effort to give the spectators a bit of a show. And a show was exactly what they received.

The driver of the Porsche 911 smashed the throttle, and quickly began to lose control. When this happened, he lifted the throttle, furthering the effect, and drove up onto the concrete curb and into the guard rail, causing quite a bit of damage.

We’re not sure what happened to the driver and their 911, but you can expect it involved a tow truck and a hefty repair bill.

Source: Tywreckasaurus YouTube via Reddit

