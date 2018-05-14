Brixton Forged

Sizzlin’ Summer Style.

Summer is right around the corner and car enthusiasts everywhere are getting ready for the invasion of the sports cars. It’s a beautiful time where the exotics come out to play and drop-tops open up to soak up the rays. This Matte Black Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder is one of them and it’s living the ‘Suns out Guns out’ mantra with its new set of custom Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels.

Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels

If there was ever a car to enjoy summer driving, it’s the Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder. Not only does it have a 602 bhp V-10 sitting behind the cockpit that’s surrounded by razor-sharp bodywork, but it also has a retractable roof to put passengers in the spotlight… or sunlight. The sound of the 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated motor filling the roof-less cabin isn’t bad either.

This Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder, however, is a one-of-a-kind Matte Black monster. When the sun comes out, the top goes down and the new Brixton Forged wheels shine.

 

Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels

What sets this exotic apart from the pack are its new custom-tailored Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels. These two-piece forged wheels are made from lightweight 6061-T6 aluminum alloy that provides a low rotating mass without sacrificing strength, making it perfect for high-powered applications.

Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels

This fitment stars the Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.5 rear set that emphasizes the Huracan’s classic Italian wedge-shape profile. Each wheel proudly gleams with their 600-grit polished Olympic Bronze (Satin Clear) finish, providing a perfect contrast to the new Matte Black body.

Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels

This Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder might just be enough for people to drop their sunglasses this summer with its custom Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels if you ask us.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder
Wheels: Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series
Wheel Finish: 600-grit polished Olympic Bronze (Satin Clear)
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder with Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Would you like this Matte Black Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder with Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels to be your summer car?

