Sizzlin’ Summer Style.

Summer is right around the corner and car enthusiasts everywhere are getting ready for the invasion of the sports cars. It’s a beautiful time where the exotics come out to play and drop-tops open up to soak up the rays. This Matte Black Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder is one of them and it’s living the ‘Suns out Guns out’ mantra with its new set of custom Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels.

If there was ever a car to enjoy summer driving, it’s the Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder. Not only does it have a 602 bhp V-10 sitting behind the cockpit that’s surrounded by razor-sharp bodywork, but it also has a retractable roof to put passengers in the spotlight… or sunlight. The sound of the 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated motor filling the roof-less cabin isn’t bad either.

This Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder, however, is a one-of-a-kind Matte Black monster. When the sun comes out, the top goes down and the new Brixton Forged wheels shine.

What sets this exotic apart from the pack are its new custom-tailored Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels. These two-piece forged wheels are made from lightweight 6061-T6 aluminum alloy that provides a low rotating mass without sacrificing strength, making it perfect for high-powered applications.

This fitment stars the Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.5 rear set that emphasizes the Huracan’s classic Italian wedge-shape profile. Each wheel proudly gleams with their 600-grit polished Olympic Bronze (Satin Clear) finish, providing a perfect contrast to the new Matte Black body.

This Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder might just be enough for people to drop their sunglasses this summer with its custom Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels if you ask us.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder

Wheels: Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series

Wheel Finish: 600-grit polished Olympic Bronze (Satin Clear)

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder with Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Would you like this Matte Black Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder with Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels to be your summer car?