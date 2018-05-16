Audi

Featured Fitment: Camo Audi R8 with PUR FL26 Wheels

Looking good for charity.

Since 2015, exotic and super car drivers from around Canada and the United States have gathered in British Columbia for the annual Hublot Diamond Rally. Drivers, dealers, and companies bring their best show-stopping machines for a rally down Sea to Sky Highway 99 to raise awareness for various charities.

The Hublot Diamond Rally is a giant super car party for a good cause. There’s prizes for Best Dressed, Team Spirit, Runway Champion, Top Liveries, and more. This year, Audi of Richmond dressed up an Audi R8 with a custom vinyl wrap and new PUR Wheels.

This Audi R8 was one of the many crowd pleasers at the 2018 Hubolt Diamond Rally. The entire exterior was wrapped in a cool Blue camouflage by Wrap-Workz in Vancouver and given various decals and accents.

Audi of Richmond wanted a new set of wheels that complemented the camouflage without stealing all the attention and kept with the car’s athletic abilities. They opted for a new set of PUR FL26 wheels with a smooth Matte Black finish. These monoblock flow form wheels have a unique directional spoke design that emphasizes speed and power – perfect for the Audi R8. For this fitment, the new PUR FL26 wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 11.0 rear setup with the latter boasting a deeper concave profile.

If you’re looking to make an impact at an exotic car rally and have a good time driving, this Audi R8 from Audi of Richmond with PUR FL26 wheels and Wrap-Workz wrap can get the job done.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Audi R8
Wheels: PUR FL26
Wheel Finish: Matte Black
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.0

Exterior:
-Wrap-Workz custom camouflage vinyl

Audi R8 with PUR FL26 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels
Owner: Audi of Richmond
Wrap: Wrap-Workz Vancouver

Do you like the look of this camouflage Audi R8 with PUR FL26 wheels?

