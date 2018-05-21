Stylin’ into the future.

The first-generation Acura/Honda NSX was the stuff of legend. It was a mid-engined sports car that you could daily drive without worry with a suspension that was aided in development by Ayrton Senna. The original NSX still looks ageless on the road today and the second-generation model is looking to follow in its footsteps. This Nouvelle Blue Pearl Acura NSX already has a leg up in the styling department thanks to a new set of PUR 4OUR wheels and a Science of Speed lowering kit.

Just like the original, Honda spent years developing the second-generation NSX, confirming it in 2007 and debuting it at the 2015 North American International Auto Show. Their patience and work paid off in the end, as the mid-engined hybrid super car is regarded as one of the best driving cars available. A twin-turbocharged V-6 produces 500 bhp and is paired up with three electric motors in a Sport Hybrid SH-AWD system with a nine-speed dual-clutch gearbox for a total output of 573 bhp. That’s good enough for a 0-60 mph time of 2.7 seconds and 191 mph top speed.

This Nouvelle Blue Pearl Acura NSX went straight to SR Auto Group in Vancouver, BC, from the dealership with the goal of making it even better. To start, the SR Auto Group team installed a set of PUR 4OUR wheels. These monoblock forged wheels are made from aerospace-grade 6061-T6 forged aluminum and boast side pocketing to cut weight to the absolute minimum for better overall performance.

The classic spoke design also fits perfectly with the high-tech, modern design language of the NSX perfectly. Each PUR 4OUR wheel sports a clean Gloss Brilliant Silver finish that makes quite a statement against the factory Nouvelle Blue Pearl paint. For this fitment, SR Auto Group installed the PUR 4OUR wheels in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.0 rear setup with the latter featuring a deeper concave profile.

But SR Auto Group wasn’t finished. They enlisted the help of the suspension specialists at Science of Speed to install their full lowering kit on the NSX, giving it an even more intimidating and athletic stance to create the perfect fitment.

This Acura NSX rolled right off the dealership floor and into SR Auto Group where it was transformed into a head-turning super car with the help of PUR Wheels and Science of Speed just in time for summer.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Acura NSX

Wheels: PUR 4OUR

Wheel Finish: Gloss Brilliant Silver

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0

Suspension: Science of Speed lowering kit

Acura NSX with PUR 4OUR Wheels Gallery

Source/Build Credit: SR Auto Group

Do you like the look of this Nouvelle Blue Pearl Acura NSX with PUR 4OUR wheels and Science of Speed lowering kit by SR Auto Group?