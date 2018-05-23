Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels

Posted on

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels

Gullwing Groove.

The Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing is one of the most iconic automotive sports cars ever made. The German machine featured innovative technology, styling, and incredible Gullwing doors. It made a name for itself on the road and in racing, and the automaker decided to revive its spirit with the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG in 2010. Like its predecessor, it may be out of production but it’s still an eye-catcher everywhere it goes.

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels

This Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG hails from Tampa Bay, Florida, and sports a fresh set of Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels. There’s a lot to like about this elegant German super car from its old-school proportions that mirror those of the 300SL to its iconic Gullwing doors. The performance is also there thanks to the 6.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, hand-assembled V-8 engine that produces a whopping 563 horsepower and 479 lb-ft. of torque with an intoxicating exhaust note. The 0-62 mph sprint takes just 3.7 seconds while top speed is all the way back at a cool 197 mph.

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels

A super car of this stature needed wheels that matched its prestige, which is why the Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels were chosen. The Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels feature a two-piece forged aluminum construction with a lightweight center profile with weight-reducing backpad pocketing for better overall performance. The twisting spoke pattern of the concave PF5 Duo Series forged wheels also lends to a more powerful and dynamic look that fits the SLS AMG perfectly.

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels

For this fitment, the Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 10.0 front and 21 x 12.0 rear setup for a bigger footprint where it counts. Each wheel also sports a Kingsport Grey color with Satin Clear finish that complements the Black Metallic body seamlessly.

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels

You can bet that this Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels will end up a timeless classic just like the icon of which it was based.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
Wheels: Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series
Wheel Finish: Kingsport Grey (Satin Clear)
Front Wheels: 20 x 10.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Photography Credit: Toby Edward Photos

Do you like these Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels on this Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG?

