Featured Fitment: Race! RS6 with ADV7R Track Spec CS Series Wheels!

Widebody Wünder Wagon.

The Audi RS6 Avant is already one of the best sports cars for daily driving on the market. Not only does it have space and capability, but it can handle well and has a monster twin-turbo engine hiding under the hood. The South African automotive tuners at Race! have taken this RS6 to the next level with a full widebody kit and a new set of ADV.1 ADV7R Track Spec CS Series wheels.

This Nardo Grey Audi RS6 Avant comes packing the “Performance” package that pushes the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine to 597 bhp and 553 lb-ft. of torque. That’s been boosted even more thanks to Race! installing a new AWE Tuning airbox and intake system along with a full Armytrix Automotive Weaponized exhaust system to back up its loud bodywork.

But what captures attention more than anything is the new DarwinPro DTM style carbon fiber widebody aerodynamic kit. The team at Race! installed the full kit on the Nardo Grey Audi RS6 Avant starting with the time attack style front lip spoiler, flared fenders, side skirts, full rear diffuser, and dual wing spoilers on the roof and the trunk. Carbon fiber canards that are reminiscent of those found on Audi’s DTM racers can also be found at the front and sides. There’s even an exposed carbon fiber hood that shows off the mighty 4.0-liter V-8. To finish it all off, a new set of H&R Special Springs were tacked on for a low and wide look.

But what really completes the awe-inspiring transformation are new custom-tailored ADV.1 ADV7R Track Spec CS Series wheels. The ADV.1 team worked alongside Race! to choose the perfect wheel that would flaunt the car’s widebody extravagance yet also be able to handle the sports car’s high-performance capabilities. The ADV7R Track Spec CS Series wheels do just that thanks to their three-piece construction with deep concave forged profiles with a modified die that creates a “contoured spoke” style.

The new ADV7R Track Spec CS Series wheels are designed for maximum lightweight performance thanks to their standard spoke cut-outs and titanium hardware along with their optional backpad pocketing. This increases overall performance without sacrificing strength.

On this Nardo Grey Audi RS6 Avant, Race! installed the ADV7R Track Spec CS Series wheels in a wide 21 x 11.0 front and rear setup. Each wheel also boasts a Matte Black and Gloss Black finish with pinstripe color-matched ADV.1 logo and optional completely exposed Titanium Hardware.

If you’re looking for a true DTM-inspired German machine that can do it all, then this widebody Audi RS6 Avant by Race! with ADV7R Track Spec CS Series wheels is zee right wagon for the job!

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Audi RS6 Avant

Wheels: ADV.1 ADV7R Track Spec CS Series

Wheel Finish: Matte Black and Gloss Black with color-matched ADV.1 center caps

Wheel Size: 21 x 11.0

Optional: Completely Exposed Titanium Hardware

Suspension: H&R Special Springs

Exterior:

-DarwinPro DTM style carbon fiber widebody aero kit

Engine:

-AWE Tuning airbox and intake

-Full Armytrix Automotive Weaponized exhaust system

Audi RS6 with ADV7R Track Spec CS Series Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1

Build Credit: Race!

Is this custom Race! widebody Audi RS6 Avant with ADV7R Track Spec CS Series wheels the perfect sports car for daily driving?