Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Wheels

Doing the widebody Liberty Walk.

The Porsche 911 is the gold standard of sports cars. Many of its variants slip under the radar with their clean, classic lines and curvy figure. However, this 997.2-generation 911 does just the opposite by commanding the road with its out-of-this world widebody style thanks to Liberty Walk and its custom-tailored Brixton Forged wheels.

This Porsche 911 is far from your average sports car. Josh Jeong, owner of AB Performance, has transformed this German machine with a full Liberty Walk widebody kit. The new kit features an extended front lip, flared front and rear fenders with exposed bolt apertures, side skirts, a new rear fascia, and a massive rear wing that makes this 911 look more like its track-only siblings.

But the new look wouldn’t be complete without a proper set of custom wheels. Here, Jeong enlisted the help of Brixton Forged to create a fitment that would emphasize his car’s power and individuality while complementing the wide stance.

Jeong opted to install a set of Brixton Forged HS1 Circuit+ wheels on his eye-catching sports car. The concave HS1 Circuit+ forged wheels boast a three-piece construction with weight-saving features such as recessed flanges, lightweight step lip rim halves, and backpad pocketing for better overall performance. Each wheel is designed to handle the stresses of high-performance vehicles while exuding a classic motorsport look that’s made for the street.

On the Black Porsche 911, the new Brixton Forged HS1 Circuit+ wheels were installed in a 20 x 10.0 front and deep 20 x 12.5 rear setup for a bigger footprint below the howling flat-six engine. Each wheel sports a beautiful Brushed Rose Gold face and Polished Rose Gold lip with fully exposed hardware for a dazzling contrast tucked beneath the bulging fenders.

This custom 997.2 Porsche 911 with Liberty Walk widebody kit and Brixton Forged HS1 Circuit+ wheels is the perfect way to make an individual statement on the road.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: 997.2 Porsche 911

Wheels: Brixton Forged HS1 Circuit+

Wheel Finish: Brushed Rose Gold face, Polished Rose Gold lip

Front Wheels: 20 x 10.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.5

Options: Fully exposed hardware

Exterior:

-Liberty Walk widebody kit

Liberty Walk Porsche 911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Circuit+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Photography Credit: George Bucur

Owner: Josh Jeong

