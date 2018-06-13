Aftermarket Tuning News

Get Ready to Fly with the Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero Program!

Posted on

Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero

Carbon fiber confidence.

The McLaren 720S is already the stuff of legend with its otherworldly design and performance. It’s already handily taken down higher-powered exotics on the drag strip and stolen the show from others with its modern design. Now, Vorsteiner is taking the British exotic to the next level with their carbon fiber Silverstone Aero program.

Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero

The new Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero program features numerous autoclaved pre-preg carbon fiber upgrades for the exterior that are designed to generate downforce, improve cooling, and cut down on drag while complementing the factory design language.

Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero

The Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero Program starts off with a new carbon fiber front spoiler that extends the full length of the bumper and outwards while incorporating two vertical fins to redirect air for better cooling. Both of the front fenders also benefit from new carbon fiber vents similar to those found on the Porsche 911 GT3 RS to dissipate heat from the brakes.

Running between the staggered wheels of the McLaren 720S are new carbon fiber Vorsteiner Silverstone Aero side skirts that end with a fin pointing upwards to deflect air away from the rear wheels, thus reducing drag.

Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero

The Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero program also gives the mid-engined British exotic a more hardcore profile thanks to the new carbon fiber active wing blade. This blade conforms to the curvaceous rear lines and provides a greater surface area to generate downforce when deployed for better overall performance. Sitting below is a new diffuser with fins that help channel air and create a smooth flow for less drag.

Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero

The new Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero program is currently available as a complete package or individual accessories.

Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero Program Specifications

McLaren 720S – Silverstone Aero Program
Aero: Silverstone Program
Front Spoiler
Fenders w/ integrated vents
Side Skirts
Rear Diffuser
Active Wing Blade

Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero Gallery

Source: Vorsteiner

Do you like the new look of the McLaren 720S with the carbon fiber Vorsteiner Silverstone Aero program?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Camo Audi R8 Camo Audi R8
251
Audi

Featured Fitment: Camo Audi R8 with PUR FL26 Wheels
SLS AMG Brixton Forged SLS AMG Brixton Forged
223
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels
Acura NSX with PUR 4OUR Wheels by SR Auto Group Acura NSX with PUR 4OUR Wheels by SR Auto Group
201
Acura

Featured Fitment: Acura NSX with PUR 4OUR Wheels
Friday FAIL Dyno Arm Crunch Corvette ZR1 Friday FAIL Dyno Arm Crunch Corvette ZR1
178
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Clean Arm Corvette Crunch!
Huddersfield Town Huddersfield Town
167
Features

Football and Automotive Fashion – One Man’s Marketing Success in Two Industries
Friday FAIL Ford Mustang Driver Shurts down Bridge Friday FAIL Ford Mustang Driver Shurts down Bridge
124
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Mustang Driver Acts like an Ass on a Bridge
Ferrari One Off SP38 Ferrari One Off SP38
109
Ferrari

Bask in the Beauty of the one-off Ferrari SP38!
Friday FAIL Another Ford Mustang Crash Friday FAIL Another Ford Mustang Crash
103
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: What We’ve Come to Expect from Mustang Drivers
RS6 Avant ADV7R Track Spec CS Series Wheels RS6 Avant ADV7R Track Spec CS Series Wheels
78
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Race! RS6 with ADV7R Track Spec CS Series Wheels!
911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Circuit+ Wheels 911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Circuit+ Wheels
57
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Wheels
To Top