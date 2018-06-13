Carbon fiber confidence.

The McLaren 720S is already the stuff of legend with its otherworldly design and performance. It’s already handily taken down higher-powered exotics on the drag strip and stolen the show from others with its modern design. Now, Vorsteiner is taking the British exotic to the next level with their carbon fiber Silverstone Aero program.

The new Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero program features numerous autoclaved pre-preg carbon fiber upgrades for the exterior that are designed to generate downforce, improve cooling, and cut down on drag while complementing the factory design language.

The Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero Program starts off with a new carbon fiber front spoiler that extends the full length of the bumper and outwards while incorporating two vertical fins to redirect air for better cooling. Both of the front fenders also benefit from new carbon fiber vents similar to those found on the Porsche 911 GT3 RS to dissipate heat from the brakes.

Running between the staggered wheels of the McLaren 720S are new carbon fiber Vorsteiner Silverstone Aero side skirts that end with a fin pointing upwards to deflect air away from the rear wheels, thus reducing drag.

The Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero program also gives the mid-engined British exotic a more hardcore profile thanks to the new carbon fiber active wing blade. This blade conforms to the curvaceous rear lines and provides a greater surface area to generate downforce when deployed for better overall performance. Sitting below is a new diffuser with fins that help channel air and create a smooth flow for less drag.

The new Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero program is currently available as a complete package or individual accessories.

Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero Program Specifications

McLaren 720S – Silverstone Aero Program

Aero: Silverstone Program

Front Spoiler

Fenders w/ integrated vents

Side Skirts

Rear Diffuser

Active Wing Blade

Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero Gallery

Source: Vorsteiner

