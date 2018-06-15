The 10th Annual Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock Exposed

Raising over $615,000 to find a cure.

For the past 10 years, Joe LaPadula and his team at Martino Auto Concepts have been raising money for charity, namely the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) with the Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock show in the charming Long Island town of Glen Cove, NY. The 10th anniversary of the event did not disappoint on June 3rd, with the town streets bursting with all kinds of sports cars, exotics, super cars, classics, and the largest crowd seen to-date.

At the end of the day, an impressive $81,274 was raised for the Diabetes Research Institute and their search for a cure, pushing the total over the nine years that Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock has donated to the not-for-profit organization in excess of $615,000.

It’s easy to see why LaPadula and his team at Martino Auto Concepts have been able to raise such an incredible amount of money for the Diabetes Research Institute. With the help of the Town of Glen Cove, they’ve been able to build one of the most notable annual car shows in the region for the sole purpose of benefitting others. That type of hard work never goes unnoticed in the tight-knit car community, which happily packs the streets to their limits with crowds of enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Everything from Ferraris, McLarens, Porsches, Lamborghinis, Mercedes-AMGs, Fords, Chevrolets, Dodges, BMWs, and everything in between were slotted into each and every spot surrounding the town center. A mix of music from the center stage and the rumbling sounds of engines revving provided auditory bliss while an intoxicating aroma of food truck cuisine filled the air.

Artist, Dean Adams, worked his magic on canvas painting a pristine Sunbeam Alpine in the crowd while a spectacular road-going, home-built replica of the car that starred in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was proudly on display across the busy intersection. Owner, Tony Garofalo, meticulously hand-built the extravagant machine over the course of five years inside of his garage sourcing parts and fabricating others to create a classic worthy of the silver screen.

At the height of the event, Mayor of the City of Glen Cove, Tim Tenke, honored Joe LaPadula and Jon Holzer, VP of Martino Auto Concepts, while surrounded by local leaders, representatives from the Diabetes Research Institute, and law enforcement, highlighting the 10th anniversary of the show.

Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock is the perfect example of what makes the car community so great. The dedication to raising money for a good cause while using the eye-catching resources that they are proud to show off sets it apart and makes a noticeable impact in the lives of others.

The $81,274 will go directly to the Diabetes Research Institute and their research into a cure for diabetes. If you would like to donate to the Diabetes Research Institute, please visit their website.

We’d like to extend a huge thank you to Joe Lapadula and Jon Holzer of Martino Auto Concepts, all the volunteers, sponsors, and organizers for putting on another successful event as well as all of those that attended. We cannot wait to see what 2019 holds!

