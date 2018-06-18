Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 GT3 with Vorsteiner V-CS 003 Wheels

Classic flat-six fury.

The Porsche 911 GT3 is the perfect car for those that want to feel like they’re driving a race car on the road. It’s packed with all sorts of motorsport goodies but has the street legal amenities. This 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 has all that and a bag of chips in the form of new Vorsteiner V-CS 003 wheels and a V-RS Carbon Hood.

The Porsche 911 GT3 is designed to be fast around the race track and flaunts its motorsport DNA visually and from behind the driver’s seat. Aerodynamics play a huge roll in its ability to slice and dice corners, and is also the biggest part that separates it from the rest of the 911 lineup starting with the commanding rear wing spoiler. To improve aerodynamics and style just a bit more, Vorsteiner designed the V-RS Carbon Hood that cuts weight and also has a more defined aesthetic. Here, the V-RS Carbon Hood sits proudly with a two-tone effect that complements the factory color scheme.

What really makes this Porsche 911 GT3 an eye-catcher is its new Vorsteiner V-CS 003 wheels. These lightweight forged wheels are made from high-quality aluminum alloy. The aerospace-grade aluminum alloy and its forged construction results in a high-strength wheel with a very low weight, making them perfect for track-oriented applications like the Porsche 911 GT3.

This fitment stars the Vorsteiner V-CS 003 wheels in a smooth Satin Bronze finish that gives just enough contrast to the White body of the Porsche 911 GT3. Up front, the forged wheels measure 20 x 9.0 while the rear comes in with a wider 20 x 12.0 setup for more grip where it counts on the rear-engined super car. Each wheel also sports the weight-saving center-locking feature as well to save an extra couple ounces of rotating mass.

This Porsche 911 GT3 with Vorsteiner V-RS Carbon Hood and V-CS 003 wheels have just enough extra style and performance to get the checkered flag.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3

Wheels: Vorsteiner V-CS 003

Wheel Finish: Satin Bronze

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.0

Exterior: V-RS Carbon Hood

Porsche 911 GT3 with Vorsteiner V-CS 003 Wheels Gallery

Source: Vorsteiner

