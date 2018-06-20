Featured Fitment: BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged R10D Wheels

Exclusivity for the track.

The BMW M4 GTS is one of the most sought-after versions of the F82-generation model line that the Bavarian automaker has produced. There’s only 700 around the globe and they’re each packing a potent 493-horsepower twin-turbo inline-six. Instagram star, @Carnucopia, is stepping up his game with a custom-tailored M4 GTS sporting a tailored set of Brixton Forged R10D and it’s a huge social media star.

Modified BMWs are nothing new for @Carnucopia. Previously, he owned an eye-catching F80 BMW M3 wrapped in Yellow and shod in a set of fresh Brixton Forged wheels. Now, this Matte Black BMW M4 GTS has gotten the same treatment and it’s quite the custom show-stopper on and off the track.

Right off the bat, this BMW M4 GTS stands out from its already exclusive club with its Matte Black wrap from Ace Aesthetics that’s contrasted by Acid Orange highlights throughout. There’s also quite a few goodies from IND Distribution that gives it that extra touch of style and performance.

But the real highlight is the new set of Brixton Forged R10D wheels. These two-piece forged wheels are made from aerospace-grade aluminum alloy that offers a low overall weight and high-strength to handle the power from the twin-turbo inline-six. The concave wheels feature a lightweight mono center that cuts down on rotating mass for better overall performance and features a slight twist with the spoke design to emphasize speed and power.

Deciding on the right setup, finish, and sizing for this fitment took quite some time, but @Carnucopia and Brixton Forged were able to settle on the perfect design. The Brixton Forged R10D wheels were installed in a staggered 9.5 x 20 front and 21 x 11.5 rear setup and boast 50/50 PVD Black Titanium Hardware. Each wheel also features a stunning brushed Smoke Black (Gloss Clear) finish with BMW’s Acid Orange accents to match the car’s color scheme.

If you thought that @Carnucopia’s BMW M3 and Kim Kardashian’s butt broke the internet years ago, get ready for the awe-inspiring seductive style of this BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged R10D wheels.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: BMW M4 GTS

Wheels: Brixton Forged R10D

Wheel Finish: Brushed Smoke Black (Gloss Clear) with BMW Acid Orange Accents

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.5

Rear Wheels: 21 x 11.5

Options: 50/50 PVD Black Titanium Hardware

BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged R10D Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Owner: @Carnucopia

Photography Credit: Mike Kuhn Photography (@mikekuhnracing)

Do you like the hardcore, custom look of this Matte Black BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged R10D wheels owned by @Carnucopia?