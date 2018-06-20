BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged R10D Wheels

Posted on

@Carnucopia BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged R10D Wheels

Exclusivity for the track.

The BMW M4 GTS is one of the most sought-after versions of the F82-generation model line that the Bavarian automaker has produced. There’s only 700 around the globe and they’re each packing a potent 493-horsepower twin-turbo inline-six. Instagram star, @Carnucopia, is stepping up his game with a custom-tailored M4 GTS sporting a tailored set of Brixton Forged R10D and it’s a huge social media star.

@Carnucopia BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged R10D Wheels

Modified BMWs are nothing new for @Carnucopia. Previously, he owned an eye-catching F80 BMW M3 wrapped in Yellow and shod in a set of fresh Brixton Forged wheels. Now, this Matte Black BMW M4 GTS has gotten the same treatment and it’s quite the custom show-stopper on and off the track.

Right off the bat, this BMW M4 GTS stands out from its already exclusive club with its Matte Black wrap from Ace Aesthetics that’s contrasted by Acid Orange highlights throughout. There’s also quite a few goodies from IND Distribution that gives it that extra touch of style and performance.

@Carnucopia BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged R10D Wheels

But the real highlight is the new set of Brixton Forged R10D wheels. These two-piece forged wheels are made from aerospace-grade aluminum alloy that offers a low overall weight and high-strength to handle the power from the twin-turbo inline-six. The concave wheels feature a lightweight mono center that cuts down on rotating mass for better overall performance and features a slight twist with the spoke design to emphasize speed and power.

@Carnucopia BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged R10D Wheels

Deciding on the right setup, finish, and sizing for this fitment took quite some time, but @Carnucopia and Brixton Forged were able to settle on the perfect design. The Brixton Forged R10D wheels were installed in a staggered 9.5 x 20 front and 21 x 11.5 rear setup and boast 50/50 PVD Black Titanium Hardware. Each wheel also features a stunning brushed Smoke Black (Gloss Clear) finish with BMW’s Acid Orange accents to match the car’s color scheme.

@Carnucopia BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged R10D Wheels

If you thought that @Carnucopia’s BMW M3 and Kim Kardashian’s butt broke the internet years ago, get ready for the awe-inspiring seductive style of this BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged R10D wheels.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: BMW M4 GTS
Wheels: Brixton Forged R10D
Wheel Finish: Brushed Smoke Black (Gloss Clear) with BMW Acid Orange Accents
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.5
Rear Wheels: 21 x 11.5
Options: 50/50 PVD Black Titanium Hardware

BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged R10D Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Owner: @Carnucopia
Photography Credit: Mike Kuhn Photography (@mikekuhnracing)

Do you like the hardcore, custom look of this Matte Black BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged R10D wheels owned by @Carnucopia?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

SLS AMG Brixton Forged SLS AMG Brixton Forged
271
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels
Friday FAIL Ford Mustang Driver Shurts down Bridge Friday FAIL Ford Mustang Driver Shurts down Bridge
170
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Mustang Driver Acts like an Ass on a Bridge
Friday FAIL Another Ford Mustang Crash Friday FAIL Another Ford Mustang Crash
164
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: What We’ve Come to Expect from Mustang Drivers
Ferrari One Off SP38 Ferrari One Off SP38
159
Ferrari

Bask in the Beauty of the one-off Ferrari SP38!
RS6 Avant ADV7R Track Spec CS Series Wheels RS6 Avant ADV7R Track Spec CS Series Wheels
147
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Race! RS6 with ADV7R Track Spec CS Series Wheels!
911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Circuit+ Wheels 911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Circuit+ Wheels
127
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Wheels
2018 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock 2018 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock
127
Features

The 10th Annual Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock Exposed
Vengeance Green Superhero Vengeance Green Superhero
80
A Kahn Design

The Kahn Vengeance Green Superhero is ready for the Big Screen
Vorsteiner Silverstone Aero Vorsteiner Silverstone Aero
76
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get Ready to Fly with the Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero Program!
Porsche 911 GT3 Vorsteiner V-CS 003 Wheels and V-RS Carbon Hood Porsche 911 GT3 Vorsteiner V-CS 003 Wheels and V-RS Carbon Hood
13
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 GT3 with Vorsteiner V-CS 003 Wheels
To Top