Friday FAIL: Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Crash

Friday FAIL Bugatti Veyron Crash

Have fun with those repairs.

When you’re driving a rare, custom-tailored super car that’s worth well over $2 million, you try to be as careful as you possible. Sometimes, however, shit happens. Just ask the driver of this Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse that crashed into a barrier at a drag race event on a closed off runway.

The Bugatti was one of many super cars and sports cars that were speeding down the air strip during an event a year ago, trying to go as fast as possible. The Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse and its 1,200-horsepower, quad-turbo W-16 was able to easily get up to an impressive 208 mph in the sectioned off strip of pavement.

Friday FAIL Bugatti Veyron Crash

The owner, however, must not have comprehended how fast they were going and how much braking was required as he reached the end of the runway. With YouTuber, LK HORIZON, in the passenger seat recording video, the driver waited too long to brake. When he finally realized that he was running out of real estate, the driver braked hard and began to turn, causing the all-wheel drive exotic to understeer right into the plastic, water-filled barrier instead of the runoff area.

While the impact wasn’t incredible hard and left both driver and passenger without any kind of injury, it did cause a significant amount of damage to the front fascia of the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse.

You can bet that repair job was a nightmare for both the driver and his insurance company.

Just be careful out there, folks!

Source: LK HORIZON YouTube

What would you do if you crashed your $2 million+ Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse?

