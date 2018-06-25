Unleash Style with the Kahn Bentley Bentayga Diablo Edition!

Fire up the monster!

The Bentley Bentayga was quite the polarizing vehicle among automotive enthusiasts when it first came out because of the long-held traditional belief that the British automaker should stick to producing cars. An SUV? Blasphemy! With how popular the SUV and crossover market is today, it only made financial sense for Bentley to try their hand at an ultra-luxury SUV, and the Bentayga was born.

A Bentley SUV might sound and look odd at first, but Afzal Kahn and his team at Kahn Design are making it a mean, powerful machine. Their new Kahn Bentley Bentayga Diablo Edition is a commanding, dynamic presence on or off the road with its Gloss Black exterior coupled with carbon fiber and Satin Black upgrades throughout.

The Kahn Bentley Bentayga Diablo Edition features a more aggressive and confident look starting with a new carbon fiber front spoiler that protrudes from the bottom of the bumper. New Satin Black styling can be seen across the body including the side sill trim, window surrounds, side vents, roof rails, front grille, and the headlight and taillight surrounds. Even the exhaust tailpipes of this 4.0-liter V-8 beast have the slick Satin Black finish.

The exterior transformation package is completed thanks to a new set of Kahn Le Mans wheels. These 23-inch wheels are shod in 295/35/23 high-performance Continental tires and also wear a Gloss Black and Polished Silver finish to complement the exterior color scheme.

The in-house craftsman were also able to work their magic on the interior of the Kahn Bentley Bentayga Diablo Edition. Behind the dark-tinted privacy glass are seven seats and the door panels upholstered in a soft Herringbone leather. The glove box and steering wheel have also been re-upholstered in leather as well for that extra touch of comfort and style for drivers and passengers.

The new Kahn Bentley Bentayga Diablo Edition is currently available for £139,999. Kahn Design can also custom-tailor any customer’s vehicles to this spec or any individual tastes.

Kahn Bentley Bentayga Diablo Edition Specifications

Exterior:

-Black Pack

-Carbon Fibre Front Bumper Spoiler

-Kahn 23” Le Mans Alloy Wheels – Set of Four

-295x35x23″ Continental Tyres

-Side Sill Trim in Satin Black

-Exhaust Tailpipes in Satin Black

-Window Surrounds in Satin Black

-Front Grille in Satin Black

-Side Vents in Satin Black

-Front & Rear Lamp Surrounds in Satin Black

-Rear Bumper Trim in Satin Black

-Roof Rails in Satin Black

Interior:

-Herringbone leather seats

-Herringbone leather door panels

-Re-upholstered center glove box

-Leather-trimmed steering wheel

Source: A Kahn Design

