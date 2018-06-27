Featured Fitment: Ford GT on Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels

Brixton Forged

Ford GT Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels

Mid-engined Madness.

The Ford GT is the stuff of legend. In 1964 it began as a sort of David vs Goliath story between Ford and Ferrari after talks of the Italian automaker selling to Ford broke off due to a dispute. After, the Ford GT40 was born and raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, capturing the checkered flag four consecutive times from 1966 to 1969 – beating Ferrari at their own game.

Ford GT Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels

After the car was retired, it wasn’t until 1995 that Ford brought its name into the picture with their GT90 concept. A new concept again resurfaced at the 2002 NAIAS where the Ford GT40. In 2005, the car went into production as the Ford GT and was the only true super car from Detroit at the time. Only 4,038 examples were produced, making it a sought-after homage to a legend.

This beautiful Silver Ford GT is one of those 4,038 models that were produced from 2005 to 2006 and packs a retro design with a mid-mounted 5.4-liter supercharged V-8 with 550 horsepower at 6,500 RPM and 500 lb-ft. of torque at 3,750 RPM. In factory form, it could reach 60 mph from rest in just 3.3 seconds and hit a top speed of 205 mph while blasting through the quarter-mile in 11.8 seconds.

Ford GT Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels

This impressive machine has only gotten better with time and now it’s sporting a new set of Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels. These one-piece forged wheels are made from 6061-T6 aluminum alloy that keeps weight to an absolute minimum while retaining high-strength properties needed to handle the incredible power from the supercharged V-8 engine.

Ford GT Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels

This Silver Ford GT was outfitted with the new Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels in a staggered 20 x 10.0 front and massive 21 x 13.0 rear fitment for better surface contact. Flush to fender offsets offer a clean OEM-like setup despite the commanding size. Each wheel also sports a 120-grit Brushed Single Tint (Gloss Clear) finish that complements the color scheme of the American exotic perfectly.

Ford GT Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels

Although there may be a new second-generation Ford GT hitting the streets now, you can be assured that this Silver Ford GT with Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels is still as awe-inspiring as ever.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ford GT
Wheels: Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+
Wheel Finish: 120-grit Brushed Single Tint (Gloss Clear)
Front Wheels: 20 x 10.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 13.0

Ford GT with Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels Gallery

