Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Hey, Your Wheel Looks Messed Up!

Posted on

Friday FAIL SLK Damaged

This is fine.

Pretty much every single car or vehicle requires at least four wheels to operate properly. Trying to drive on three instead of four isn’t going to work out too well, especially when one of those wheels is heavily damaged and pointing in the wrong direction.

Friday FAIL SLK Damaged

This video of a Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class driver comes from Barcelona, Spain. Other than that, the only thing that we’re 100-percent sure about is the fact that the SLK-Class has endured some pretty significant front-end damage and really shouldn’t be driving down the road at all.

Some believe that the driver is speeding off because of a hit-and-run accident. Others think that the car is stolen and crashed on the getaway. Either way, whomever is behind the wheel is pretty screwed once police find them.

Thankfully, passengers on a bus were able to capture video of the damaged Mercedes-Benz attempting to drive down the busy streets of Barcelona for our enjoyment.

Source: CarScoops

Why do you think this driver is speeding down the street with a heavily-damaged Mercedes-Benz SLK?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

RS6 Avant ADV7R Track Spec CS Series Wheels RS6 Avant ADV7R Track Spec CS Series Wheels
232
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Race! RS6 with ADV7R Track Spec CS Series Wheels!
2018 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock 2018 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock
229
Features

The 10th Annual Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock Exposed
Friday FAIL Another Ford Mustang Crash Friday FAIL Another Ford Mustang Crash
208
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: What We’ve Come to Expect from Mustang Drivers
911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Circuit+ Wheels 911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Circuit+ Wheels
184
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Wheels
Vengeance Green Superhero Vengeance Green Superhero
127
A Kahn Design

The Kahn Vengeance Green Superhero is ready for the Big Screen
Vorsteiner Silverstone Aero Vorsteiner Silverstone Aero
123
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get Ready to Fly with the Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero Program!
Brixton Forged R10D BMW M4 GTS Brixton Forged R10D BMW M4 GTS
86
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged R10D Wheels
Porsche 911 GT3 Vorsteiner V-CS 003 Wheels and V-RS Carbon Hood Porsche 911 GT3 Vorsteiner V-CS 003 Wheels and V-RS Carbon Hood
78
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 GT3 with Vorsteiner V-CS 003 Wheels
Friday FAIL Bugatti Veyron Crash Friday FAIL Bugatti Veyron Crash
56
Bugatti

Friday FAIL: Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Crash
Kahn Bentley Bentayga Kahn Bentley Bentayga
42
A Kahn Design

Unleash Style with the Kahn Bentley Bentayga Diablo Edition!
To Top