The McLaren 600LT is the Definitive Sports Series Model

The fourth to carry the ‘Longtail’ name.

The 1997 racing season saw the introduction of the McLaren F1 GTR ‘Longtail’. This lightweight, longer racer was faster than ever before and made a name for itself on the track with its numerous victories. It wasn’t until 2015 that McLaren decided to revive the ‘Longtail’ name with the hardcore, track-focused 675LT Coupe. Shortly after, the 675LT Spider was introduced and quickly sold out. Now, the name is being brought back for the fourth time in over two decades with the McLaren 600LT.

Just like its predecessors, the McLaren 600LT is longer, lighter, more powerful, and track-focused than the model of which it is based. It’s designed to provide drivers with an engaging experience and allow them to reach the very limits of performance.

“The McLaren 600LT is only the fourth ‘Longtail’ McLaren in more than two decades. The McLaren F1 GTR ‘Longtail’ that began the lineage was one of the purest race cars in modern motorsport history,” said Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive. “The 675LT resurrected the revered name, creating the purest distillation of the sheer driving pleasure embodied by all McLaren cars. Now we are further extending our very special LT family –albeit in limited numbers – and once again showcasing the ethos of optimized aerodynamics, increased power, reduced weight, track-focused dynamics and enhanced driver engagement that are the hallmarks of a McLaren ‘Longtail’.”

The McLaren 600LT continues the tradition of having a longer silhouette due to its enhanced aerodynamics. The 600LT is 2.9-inches longer compared to the 570S Coupe. It’s also 211.6 lbs. lighter thanks to a range of new carbon fiber bodywork and mechanical bits. More than 23-percent of the parts are different in the McLaren 600LT compared to the 570S as well.

New carbon fiber aerodynamics include a new front splitter, more aggressive side sills, a longer diffuser, and a fixed rear wing to generate more downforce while also cutting weight. Customers can also order a range of lightweight options and McLaren Special Operations (MSO) upgrades such as carbon fiber roof rails and vented carbon fiber front fenders to cut weight even more. With all the option boxes checked, the dry weight of the McLaren 600LT is a mere 2,749 lbs.

Sitting behind the driver is a 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine. This upgraded motor has been tasked with moving around less weight but does so with more power than the 570S thanks to a new exhaust system and upgraded cooling system. The McLaren 600LT benefits from 592 bhp (600 PS) and 457 lb-ft. of torque, giving it an incredible 474 bhp/ton in its lightest form. There’s also a shorter exhaust system with less backpressure that culminates in two flame-spitting top-exit outlets.

Driving engagement, handling, and performance are what separates the McLaren 600LT from the rest of the Sports Series lineup. A new forged aluminum double-wishbone suspension comes standard along with a lightweight braking system from the second-gen McLaren Super Series. There’s also firmer engine mounts, quicker steering, faster response from the throttle and brakes, and stickier bespoke track-focused Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires.

Inside, the cockpit is minimalistic and focused on driving. Carbon Fiber Racing Seats first used in the McLaren P1 are fitted in the sea of Alcantara upholstery. Customers can also opt for the Super-Lightweight carbon fiber seats from the McLaren Senna as well if they so choose.

The McLaren 600LT will be strictly limited to a small production run with each model being hand-assembled at the McLaren Production Center in Woking, Surrey. The purchase will also include a Pure McLaren Road Owner Track Day at a circuit with driving instruction as well. Pricing in the United States is expected to be released soon, but you better hurry up because most of these will be spoken for shortly.

McLaren 600LT Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.8 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 592 bhp / 600 PS

Maximum Torque: 457 lb-ft.

Power-to-Weight Ratio: 474 bhp/ton (in lightest form)

Source: McLaren

