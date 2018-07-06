Acura

Featured Fitment: Acura NSX with PUR 4OUR Wheels

Posted on

Acura NSX PUR 4OUR Wheels by SR Auto Group

New-school with a classic touch.

When the original Honda (Acura) NSX first appeared back in 1990, it quickly grew into one of the most sought-after sports cars of the time. It had it all from power and style to an unrivaled handling dynamic that was aided by the one and only Aryton Senna. Plus, it had that bulletproof Honda reliability. After a long hiatus, the NSX was revived as an innovative super car packed with hybrid power, superb handling, and a modern design with innovative materials.

Acura NSX PUR 4OUR Wheels by SR Auto Group

SR Auto Group in Vancouver, British Columbia got their hands on a White Acura NSX recently and gave the owner an old-school, classic Honda look with a new set of PUR 4OUR wheels. The performance of the new NSX dwarfs that of the original, with the twin-turbocharged V-6 engine and three electric motors cranking out a combined 573 bhp from and 476 lb-ft. of torque through a dual-clutch gearbox to all four wheels. This allows for a 0-62 mph acceleration time of just 2.9 seconds and a 191 mph top speed.

Acura NSX PUR 4OUR Wheels by SR Auto Group

While innovative performance is the name of the game with the Acura NSX, SR Auto Group made style just as eye-catching. Here, the entire super car was dropped thanks to a Science of Speed suspension lowering kit for a sleeker, more athletic stance. Next up were a set of custom PUR 4OUR wheels. These one-piece monoblock forged aluminum alloy wheels have a clean and chiseled design with features such as side pocketing to reduce rotating mass at the hub for better overall performance.

Acura NSX PUR 4OUR Wheels by SR Auto Group

For this fitment, SR Auto Group installed the PUR 4OURs with an OEM Acura White finish coupled with Red PUR center caps for a classic Honda look. The new lightweight monoblock forged wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.0 rear setup, and shod in sticky Pirelli P Zero tires for all the grip you could ask for on or off the track.

Acura NSX PUR 4OUR Wheels by SR Auto Group

Although the new Acura NSX looks and performs light years ahead of its predecessor, this White hybrid monster still retains that old-school JDM Honda styke – and we love it!

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Acura NSX
Wheels: PUR 4OUR
Wheel Finish: OEM Acura White with PUR Red center caps
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0
Tires: Pirelli P Zero
Suspension: Science of Speed lowering kit

Acura NSX with PUR 4OUR Wheels Gallery

Source/Build Credit: SR Auto Group

Do you like the old-school White-on-White look of this Acura NSX with PUR 4OUR wheels by SR Auto Group?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

2018 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock 2018 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock
281
Features

The 10th Annual Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock Exposed
Vorsteiner Silverstone Aero Vorsteiner Silverstone Aero
172
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get Ready to Fly with the Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero Program!
Vengeance Green Superhero Vengeance Green Superhero
157
A Kahn Design

The Kahn Vengeance Green Superhero is ready for the Big Screen
Brixton Forged R10D BMW M4 GTS Brixton Forged R10D BMW M4 GTS
133
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged R10D Wheels
Porsche 911 GT3 Vorsteiner V-CS 003 Wheels and V-RS Carbon Hood Porsche 911 GT3 Vorsteiner V-CS 003 Wheels and V-RS Carbon Hood
128
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 GT3 with Vorsteiner V-CS 003 Wheels
Friday FAIL Bugatti Veyron Crash Friday FAIL Bugatti Veyron Crash
102
Bugatti

Friday FAIL: Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Crash
Ford GT Brixton Forged Wheels Ford GT Brixton Forged Wheels
102
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Ford GT on Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels
Kahn Bentley Bentayga Kahn Bentley Bentayga
99
A Kahn Design

Unleash Style with the Kahn Bentley Bentayga Diablo Edition!
Friday FAIL SLK Damaged Friday FAIL SLK Damaged
79
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Hey, Your Wheel Looks Messed Up!
Porsche 919 Evo Nurburgring Record Porsche 919 Evo Nurburgring Record
31
Car Videos

Porsche’s 5:19.55-minute ‘Ring Record is an Insane Must-Watch!
To Top