Featured Fitment: Acura NSX with PUR 4OUR Wheels

New-school with a classic touch.

When the original Honda (Acura) NSX first appeared back in 1990, it quickly grew into one of the most sought-after sports cars of the time. It had it all from power and style to an unrivaled handling dynamic that was aided by the one and only Aryton Senna. Plus, it had that bulletproof Honda reliability. After a long hiatus, the NSX was revived as an innovative super car packed with hybrid power, superb handling, and a modern design with innovative materials.

SR Auto Group in Vancouver, British Columbia got their hands on a White Acura NSX recently and gave the owner an old-school, classic Honda look with a new set of PUR 4OUR wheels. The performance of the new NSX dwarfs that of the original, with the twin-turbocharged V-6 engine and three electric motors cranking out a combined 573 bhp from and 476 lb-ft. of torque through a dual-clutch gearbox to all four wheels. This allows for a 0-62 mph acceleration time of just 2.9 seconds and a 191 mph top speed.

While innovative performance is the name of the game with the Acura NSX, SR Auto Group made style just as eye-catching. Here, the entire super car was dropped thanks to a Science of Speed suspension lowering kit for a sleeker, more athletic stance. Next up were a set of custom PUR 4OUR wheels. These one-piece monoblock forged aluminum alloy wheels have a clean and chiseled design with features such as side pocketing to reduce rotating mass at the hub for better overall performance.

For this fitment, SR Auto Group installed the PUR 4OURs with an OEM Acura White finish coupled with Red PUR center caps for a classic Honda look. The new lightweight monoblock forged wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.0 rear setup, and shod in sticky Pirelli P Zero tires for all the grip you could ask for on or off the track.

Although the new Acura NSX looks and performs light years ahead of its predecessor, this White hybrid monster still retains that old-school JDM Honda styke – and we love it!

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Acura NSX

Wheels: PUR 4OUR

Wheel Finish: OEM Acura White with PUR Red center caps

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0

Tires: Pirelli P Zero

Suspension: Science of Speed lowering kit

Acura NSX with PUR 4OUR Wheels Gallery

Source/Build Credit: SR Auto Group

Do you like the old-school White-on-White look of this Acura NSX with PUR 4OUR wheels by SR Auto Group?