ABT Sportsline

Step into the Future with the 1,018-HP ABT Sportsline Audi RS6-E!

Posted on

ABT Sportsline Audi RS6-E Prototype

A glimpse of what’s to come.

The automotive industry as a whole is rapidly changing. New technology, materials, resources, and innovations are propelling vehicles to new limits with a more powerful, fuel-efficient future in mind. Electric powertrains and hybrid technology are what automakers are working towards, and the team at ABT Sportsline is right there on the cutting edge with the new ABT Sportsline Audi RS6-E prototype.

ABT Sportsline Audi RS6-E Prototype

Just like the automotive industry has adapted to stricter emissions and fuel economy standards and needs, the aftermarket tuning world is doing the same. ABT Sportsline already has quite a bit of experience in this field as their motorsports arm (ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport) runs Audi’s Formula E team, racking up numerous wins and a championship title.

That technology and innovation has been developed for the road with the new ABT Sportsline Audi RS6-E. The new prototype vehicle is based on an ABT-tuned version of the Audi RS6 Avant but sports an additional electric motor, which engineers installed in the transmission tunnel. This electric motor produces an extra power boost when needed and draws energy from a compact, 13.6 kWh battery.

ABT Sportsline Audi RS6-E Prototype

At the heart of the ABT Sportsline Audi RS6-E is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine that’s been upgraded with the team’s ABT Engine Control (AEC) unit and a modified exhaust system – also known as the ABT Power R in the brand’s product catalog. On its own, the engine delivers a healthy 730 horsepower for fun in any situation.

ABT Sportsline Audi RS6-E Prototype

However, when the driver needs to call on even more power, there’s a magical button that sends the German wagon into another dimension. The ABT Sportsline Audi RS6-E prototype can engage its electric motor which provides a boost of 288 horsepower and 233.8 lb-ft. of torque for a short time. That equates to a combined total of 1,018 horsepower and 952 lb-ft. of torque, resulting in utterly incredible acceleration.

ABT Sportsline Audi RS6-E Prototype

There’s also quite a bit more to the ABT Sportsline Audi RS6-E prototype than just the hybrid powertrain. The entire vehicle is wrapped in a special vinyl that was inspired by the design of a printed circuit board. There’s also new 21-inch ABT Sport GR alloy wheels with AERO rings to improve drag and cooling along with H&R springs to reduce the ride height. The full ABT aerodynamics pack that is available to standard Audi RS6 Avant models is also used and includes a front lip and skirt add-ons, side mirror caps, front fender inserts, side skirts, rear skirt add-ons, and a rear spoiler.

ABT Sportsline Audi RS6-E Prototype

The ABT Sportsline Audi RS6-E prototype isn’t available to customers, however it gives an insight of what we can expect from the German company in the future – and we’re very excited.

ABT Sportsline Audi RS6-E Prototype Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 4.0-liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 730 / 537 kW (combustion)
Maximum Horsepower with Electric Motor: 1,018
Maximum Torque with Electric Motor: 952 lb-ft. / 1,291 Nm
Electric Motor Horsepower: 288 / 213 kW
Electric Motor Torque: 233.8 lb-ft. / 317 Nm
Battery: 13 kWh

Other Modifications:
-ABT Sportsline aerodynamic package
-Circuit-board-design vinyl wrap
-ABT Sport GR alloy wheels with AERO rings
-H&R suspension springs

ABT Sportsline Audi RS6-E Gallery

Source: ABT Sportsline

Do you think the 1,018-horsepower hybrid ABT Sportsline Audi RS6-E is the way of the future?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

2018 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock 2018 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock
291
Features

The 10th Annual Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock Exposed
Vorsteiner Silverstone Aero Vorsteiner Silverstone Aero
186
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get Ready to Fly with the Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero Program!
Vengeance Green Superhero Vengeance Green Superhero
165
A Kahn Design

The Kahn Vengeance Green Superhero is ready for the Big Screen
Brixton Forged R10D BMW M4 GTS Brixton Forged R10D BMW M4 GTS
147
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged R10D Wheels
Porsche 911 GT3 Vorsteiner V-CS 003 Wheels and V-RS Carbon Hood Porsche 911 GT3 Vorsteiner V-CS 003 Wheels and V-RS Carbon Hood
142
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 GT3 with Vorsteiner V-CS 003 Wheels
Ford GT Brixton Forged Wheels Ford GT Brixton Forged Wheels
116
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Ford GT on Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels
Friday FAIL Bugatti Veyron Crash Friday FAIL Bugatti Veyron Crash
115
Bugatti

Friday FAIL: Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Crash
Kahn Bentley Bentayga Kahn Bentley Bentayga
115
A Kahn Design

Unleash Style with the Kahn Bentley Bentayga Diablo Edition!
Friday FAIL SLK Damaged Friday FAIL SLK Damaged
98
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Hey, Your Wheel Looks Messed Up!
McLaren 600LT McLaren 600LT
76
McLaren

The McLaren 600LT is the Definitive Sports Series Model
To Top