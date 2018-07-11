It’s Rally time!

The Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition is an incredibly rare car that you’ll most likely never see driving out and about on the road. Only eight were made out of the total 450 Veyrons ever produced, so almost all of these are garage queens.

Almost.

This Orange and Black Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition isn’t going to sit and in some high-end garage showroom impressing visitors and never be driven. This ultra-rare exotic is being driven at its limits by its owner and for that, we’re thankful.

At this year’s Heveningham Concours, one owner brought their Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition to not just show off but drive through the rally course. That means the driver put all 1,184 horsepower and 1,106 lb-ft. of torque to the pavement and dirt as they flew through each stage to the amazement of bystanders and videographer, @tfjj.

The footage from the rally stages is downright terrifying, especially knowing that one simple mistake could cause the World Record Edition to slam into a tree, possibly killing both occupants. After the driver made it out of the rally stage, they decided to do some donuts on the grass because we all deserve to enjoy the power of the ultra-rare super car that set a world record for speed.

So, enjoy!

Source: TheTFJJ Youtube

If you owned one of the eight Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Editions, would you drive it like this?