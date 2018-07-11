Bugatti

Let’s Get Dirty with a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition!

Posted on

Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition Rally

It’s Rally time!

The Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition is an incredibly rare car that you’ll most likely never see driving out and about on the road. Only eight were made out of the total 450 Veyrons ever produced, so almost all of these are garage queens.

Almost.

This Orange and Black Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition isn’t going to sit and in some high-end garage showroom impressing visitors and never be driven. This ultra-rare exotic is being driven at its limits by its owner and for that, we’re thankful.

Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition Rally

At this year’s Heveningham Concours, one owner brought their Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition to not just show off but drive through the rally course. That means the driver put all 1,184 horsepower and 1,106 lb-ft. of torque to the pavement and dirt as they flew through each stage to the amazement of bystanders and videographer, @tfjj.

The footage from the rally stages is downright terrifying, especially knowing that one simple mistake could cause the World Record Edition to slam into a tree, possibly killing both occupants. After the driver made it out of the rally stage, they decided to do some donuts on the grass because we all deserve to enjoy the power of the ultra-rare super car that set a world record for speed.

So, enjoy!

Source: TheTFJJ Youtube

If you owned one of the eight Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Editions, would you drive it like this?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

2018 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock 2018 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock
380
Features

The 10th Annual Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock Exposed
Vorsteiner Silverstone Aero Vorsteiner Silverstone Aero
206
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get Ready to Fly with the Vorsteiner McLaren 720S Silverstone Aero Program!
Brixton Forged R10D BMW M4 GTS Brixton Forged R10D BMW M4 GTS
160
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged R10D Wheels
Porsche 911 GT3 Vorsteiner V-CS 003 Wheels and V-RS Carbon Hood Porsche 911 GT3 Vorsteiner V-CS 003 Wheels and V-RS Carbon Hood
151
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 GT3 with Vorsteiner V-CS 003 Wheels
Kahn Bentley Bentayga Kahn Bentley Bentayga
132
A Kahn Design

Unleash Style with the Kahn Bentley Bentayga Diablo Edition!
Ford GT Brixton Forged Wheels Ford GT Brixton Forged Wheels
132
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Ford GT on Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels
Friday FAIL Bugatti Veyron Crash Friday FAIL Bugatti Veyron Crash
130
Bugatti

Friday FAIL: Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Crash
Friday FAIL SLK Damaged Friday FAIL SLK Damaged
116
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Hey, Your Wheel Looks Messed Up!
McLaren 600LT McLaren 600LT
105
McLaren

The McLaren 600LT is the Definitive Sports Series Model
Porsche 919 Evo Nurburgring Record Porsche 919 Evo Nurburgring Record
80
Car Videos

Porsche’s 5:19.55-minute ‘Ring Record is an Insane Must-Watch!
To Top