Friday FAIL: Say ‘Goodbye’ to a Huracan Performante!

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Burn

Stupidity leads to a charred exotic.

We love laughing at the stupidity of people on ‘Friday FAIL’. However, when someone’s stupidity causes the loss of a beautiful machine, we can’t help but be sad and mad.

Parker Gelber, an exotic car salesman at Exotic Motors Midwest, was cruising around in a Red Lamborghini along with two friends, one of which owned a Blue Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante. The crew decided to fuel up at a Mobil station in Kirkwood, MO, when one of the credit cards was declined. The group of three people, two of which were riding inside the Performante, went inside.

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Burn

While inside, another driver of a minivan that had finished fueling up drove away with the nozzle still connected. This caused the nozzle and hose to rip off of the pump, triggering the automatic fuel stoppage system. That system, however, couldn’t prevent the fuel left inside the hose from spraying into the air. Fuel was shot into the engine bay of the Huracan Performante, instantly causing an ignition and large fireball to erupt.

Gelber, the two others in the group, customers, and employees quickly rushed away from the station while emergency services were alerted.

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Burn

The fact that the credit card had failed may have saved the lives of Gelber and his two friends, causing them to all go inside the gas station instead of waiting outside where they would have been engulfed in flames.

According to The Riverfront Times, the driver of the minivan is not facing a criminal investigation and police have ruled it to be an accident.

Thankfully, the only thing that was lost was a car – albeit a very expensive, rare, exotic due to someone’s complete stupidity.

Source: Parker Gelber, Riverfront Times
Photos: Parker Gelber

How mad would you be if someone’s utter stupidity caused your Lamborghini Huracan Performante to burn to the ground?

