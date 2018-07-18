Speed through the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout!

An electric year.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of the most exciting and enjoyable automotive events in the world. The annual show involves all kinds of transportation new and old from private collectors, automakers, race teams, and more as they celebrate all things automotive and attempt to get bragging rights for having the fastest vehicle.

The 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed was nothing short of spectacular. Porsche celebrated 70 years of their sports cars, drifters took over, a Range Rover Sport SVR set a new world record, and there was even a jet pack that ran up the hill.

But the biggest part of the event is – and was – the shootout. Here, drivers attempt to drive as fast as they possibly can up the short hill circuit in front of a crowd of spectators to take home the title of fastest car for a year.

During the shootout, vintage racers and classics attempt to get the lowest possible time and give spectators a glimpse into racing of the past. Then there are others that battle it out among each other such as the British Touring Car Championship racers vying for the quickest time in their group. But the last entrants to go feature the big name drivers and some seriously fast cars trying to get that top spot.

This year was the year of the electric car. Taking the top spot with the fastest time overall was Romain Dumas in the Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak electric vehicle with an incredible 43.86-second time. Coming right behind was Peter Dumbreck in the NIO EP9 electric super car with a 44.32 time despite going off the track. Third place was held by the gasoline-eating E36 BMW M3 with a Judd V-8 engine driven by Joerg Weildinger and a very impressive 46.43 time. One of the more impressive runs of the day was by Mike Skinner in the Toyota Tundra with a 48.25-second time, beating out single-seater Formula cars with some good old fashioned American muscle.

The entire 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed full timed shootout may be 53-minutes long, but it’s well worth the watch due to the sheer amount of speed and spectacular diversity of cars racing up the hill.

We can’t wait for 2019 after this showing!

For the full timing results, visit tsl-timing.com!

Source: Goodwood Road & Racing

Photography: Jochen Van Cauwenberge, Nick Dungan and Drew Gibson

What was your favorite car to make the run up the hill during the timed shootout at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed?