Featured Fitment: Dodge Viper GTS with ADV05 Track Spec Wheels

Raw American Power.

The Dodge Viper is one of the most popular American super cars and it’s easy to see why. The curvaceous, exotic lines coupled with its monster naturally-aspirated V-10 engine makes it an absolute beast that screams Red, White, and Blue. This second-gen model has all the raw performance you could ever ask for as well as a set of lightweight ADV.1 ADV05 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels that are more than capable of handling the beast’s power.

The Dodge Viper has always been known for its untamed, raw personality. The early-generation models made a name for themselves thanks to this, stemming from lack of electronic aids to prevent crashes. ABS brakes were also absent on these exotics, making them incredibly difficult to drive at their limits. But when they were driven to their potential with a skilled hand behind the wheel, they were race-dominating machines and a favorite among motorsport teams.

This second-gen Dodge Viper GTS blends track performance with just a touch of road going civility. The untamed performance, however is still ever present. ADV.1 was able to take the style to the next level along with performance with the addition of custom ADV05 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels. These parallel split five-spoke wheels have aggressive cuts that match the gnarly nature of the Viper and also help to reduce weight. ADV.1 also incorporates innovative technology such as advanced window pocketing to reduce rotating mass and create a unique silhouette.

For this fitment, the Dodge Viper GTS was outfitted with the ADV.1 ADV05 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels in a staggered 19 x 10.5 front and 20 x 12.0 rear setup. Each one of the lightweight forged wheels also wears a shimmering Brushed Aluminum finish with Polished windows and Gloss Aluminum with Clear finish along with Exposed Titanium Hardware that reflects the American muscle and flair of the V-10 exotic.

The Dodge Viper may not be in production plans anytime soon, but these savage American machines will continue to live a legacy of uncontrollable power for years to come. You can bet this Viper GTS will be grabbing headlines with its ADV.1 ADV05 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels right alongside the best.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Second-gen Dodge Viper GTS

Wheels: ADV.1 ADV05 Track Spec Advanced Series

Wheel Finish: Brushed Aluminum with Polished windows and Gloss Aluminum with Clear Finish

Optional: Exposed Titanium Hardware

Front Wheels: 19 x 10.5

Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.0

Dodge Viper GTS with ADV05 Track Spec Advanced Series Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1

Photography Credit: Light Capturers

Do you like the look of this Dodge Viper GTS with ADV.1 ADV05 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels?