The Prior Design Mercedes-AMG GT S PD700GTR is a Monster!

Showing off the muscle.

The Mercedes-AMG GT S is already an impressive specimen when it rolls off the factory line. Of course, the AMG GT R is the king of the model line, but the GT S is no slouch, either. The team at Prior Design have turned things up to 11 in terms of style with their new PD700GTR body kit that properly reflects the power and performance hiding beneath.

The new Prior Design Mercedes-AMG GT S PD700GTR widebody kit gives the standard AMG GT S a more extreme look starting with the new front and rear fenders, which have been extended outwards but conform to the original curvaceous body of the sports car. These are connected by new side sills that also visually lower the ride height.

Up front, the new Prior Design Mercedes-AMG GT S PD700GTR features a new skirt with a new hood with two large vents to help cool the engine. The rear is also more intimidating thanks to a fixed multi-piece rear spoiler, skirt, and large diffuser. Prior Design can also make each part lightweight carbon fiber for those looking to extract maximum performance.

Customers also have the option of new wheels and suspension upgrades with the Prior Design Mercedes-AMG GT S PD700GTR. This model was equipped with a new set of Prior Design PD3Forged wheels with a Black finish and concave five double-spoke design. For this fitment, the PD3Forged wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.5 front and 21 x 12.5 rear setup with 245/30 ZR20 and 305/25 ZR21 Continental tires. This show car also sports a new set of H&R sport springs that cut the ride height of the AMG GT S by 40 mm for an athletic stance.

Inside, Prior Design can give owners a more exciting, sport-oriented look thanks to new carbon fiber trim pieces and more to suit any tastes.

Currently, the Prior Design team have not unveiled any engine-related performance goodies for the PD700GTR widebody kit, however there is an optional valve-controlled exhaust system available. Currently the team is running test drives on the Nürburgring with David Schiwietz, professional driver and owner of Pure Energy.

The new Prior Design Mercedes-AMG GT S PD700GTR is currently available for the Mercedes-AMG GT model.

Prior Design Mercedes-AMG GT S PD700GTR Specifications

Exterior:

-Front skirt

-Rear skirt

-Side rocker panels

-Front and rear cup fenders

-Ventilated hood

-Multi-piece fixed rear spoiler

-Rear diffuser

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: Prior Design PD3Forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Black

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.5

Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5

Tires: Continental

Front Tires: 245/30 ZR20

Rear Tires: 305/25 ZR21

Suspension: H&R sport springs; 40 mm lower

Engine:

-Valve-control sport exhaust system

Prior Design Mercedes-AMG GT S PD700GTR Gallery

Source: Prior Design

Do you like the new look of the widebody Prior Design Mercedes-AMG GT S PD700GTR?