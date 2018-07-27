Cutting weight with an exotic look.

The Lamborghini Aventador is an intimidating and exotic Italian super car. In SuperVeloce form, it’s even more hardcore, exotic, and powerful. This New Giallo Orion Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SuperVeloce owned by @lambo_sev is a custom-tailored monster dripping with confidence thanks to a host of new upgrades and a special set of Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels.

There’s a lot to like about the Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SuperVeloce. First, that naturally-aspirated beauty of a V-12 spits out 740 bhp compared to the standard Aventador LP 700-4 with 690 bhp. A whopping 110-lbs. of weight has also been cut through a more aggressive use of carbon fiber and other lightweight materials, resulting in a 1 horsepower to 1 kilogram power-to-weight ratio. There’s even more aerodynamic body work to aid in downforce, cooling, and handling while chassis and suspension upgrades lend to a more precise driving dynamic.

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SV owned by @lambo_sev, however, has all that and then some. There’s a full tune that pushes power even further on the white-knuckle scale while a new Kriesseg exhaust makes a brilliant V-12 symphony of power.

But what really sets this Aventador LP 750-4 SV apart from the pack are the new Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels. These one-piece forged wheels are made from the same Lamborghini APP aerospace-grade aluminum alloy and cut 6 lbs. of weight from the rear and 4 lbs. from the front, lending to even better overall performance.

This fitment stars the new Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels in an OEM+ 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 13.0 rear fitment that allow for the factory tires to be used with flush to fender offsets. The multi-spoke, sharp-angled design of the WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels looks right at home on the Aventador LP 750-4 SV with the center-locking hardware and the progressive concave from the front to the rear. A contrasting Metallic Forged Bronze color with Gloss Clear finish provides just enough contrast with a custom touch.

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SuperVeloce owned by @lambo_sev strikes a perfect balance of exotic aftermarket flavor without going over-the-top with its styling that’s often difficult to achieve. This Italian bull will have no trouble standing out in a high-end city like Los Angeles, CA thanks to the tasteful upgrades and Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SuperVeloce

Wheels: Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+

Wheel Finish: Metallic Forged Bronze (Gloss Clear)

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 13.0

Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SV with Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Owner: @lambo_sev

Photography Credit: Gian Fernandez (@25thh)

