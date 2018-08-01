The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is the new ‘King of the Ring’!

And another record has been set.

There’s a new ‘King of the Ring’ and this time the crown is being worn by an Italian automaker after prying it from the hands of Porsche. Using the upcoming Lamborghini Aventador SVJ draped in orange camouflage with Marco Mapelli behind the wheel, the Lamborghini team as able to achieve an incredible 6:44.97-minute lap time on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The task of piloting the upcoming Aventador SVJ was bestowed upon official Lamborghini driver, Marco Mapelli with support from Lamborghini’s Research and Development team and tire support from Pirelli. The entire run was recorded with video and full telemetry with Remak personnel verifying the timing using GPS certification and VBOX-Racelogic instrumentation.

The new and upcoming Lamborghini Aventador SVJ will be the most hardcore, track-focused version of the Aventador when it is finally unveiled to the public. The 6.5-liter V-12 engine will sport even more power and lightweight materials will give it a precise dynamic that sets it apart from the pack. The exotic will sport an incredible power-to-weight ratio of 1.98 kg/hp and utilize Lamborghini’s ALA 2.0 active aerodynamics with aero vectoring for optimum track performance.

“The Aventador SVJ takes the Jota suffix, following the Lamborghini tradition for denoting a car’s track-focused talent. This new car is the convergence of Lamborghini technologies to produce a super sports car that transcends current performance benchmarks,” said Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stefano Domenicali. “Its tenure as the Nürburgring lap time record holder, even before its unveiling during the Monterey Car Week in California in August, endorses Lamborghini’s competence in applying superlative design engineering and ground-breaking technologies. The SVJ is a super sports car at the zenith of performance, while also ensuring unrivalled driving pleasure.”

Almost every part of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ has been developed and fine-tuned for the track. The four-wheel drive system, rear-wheel steering, and ESC have all been refined along with the steering. Sticky, specially-developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires will come standard on the Aventador SVJ while the car for the record-setting run sported a set of optional P Zero Trofeo R tires.

The 6:44.97 time of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ not only broke the lap time record of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS but also that of the Huracan Performante’s 6:52.01 lap time.

Source: Lamborghini

How long with the 6:44.97 Nürburgring lap time of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ stand?