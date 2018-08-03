Watch this Bugatti Veyron get converted into RWD and do Donuts!

Turning the most expensive AWD car into a RWD Monster.

One of the most expensive all-wheel drive cars ever to be produced is the Bugatti Veyron. Not only is it an ultra-exclusive, seven-figure machine, but it also boasts otherworldly, record-setting performance thanks to its over-engineered mechanics.

The guys at Royalty Exotic Cars – one of the most exclusive vehicle rental companies in the United States – was able to get their hands on a Bugatti Veyron and work their magic. The owner, Houston Crosta, had previously converted his Lamborghini Gallardo into a rear-wheel drive setup and wanted to do the same with the ultra-expensive Veyron. Why? To create a one-of-a-kind exotic unlike anything out there (and to do massive burnouts, of course)!

So, the team got things set up in the Royalty Exotic Cars garage where they worked on removing the front drive mechanicals and discovering how light the brake rotors are along with how surprisingly easy it was to take apart and remove.

After quite a bit of work and time, the duo was able to remove the necessary components to ensure that power was only being transferred to the rear wheels. This not only saves weight, but also results in better steering and a tighter turning radius.

It also allows for some pretty insane burnouts thanks to the quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W-16 engine spitting out 987 bhp.

Enjoy this one-of-a-kind tire-shredding exotic.

Source: Royalty Exotic Cars YouTube

Would you convert your Bugatti Veyron to RWD if you had the option?