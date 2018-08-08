Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels

Cartoonishly fun from ReinART Design.

The Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 is the definition of “exotic” with its performance and looks. Its classic Italian wedge-shaped design coupled with the sharp-edged, angular lines makes it aggressive and enticing while its V-10 engine dishes out some serious white-knuckled fun. ReinART Design in Hong Kong, however, made this Italian exotic into even more of a head-turner with a new Liberty Walk widebody kit, Line Friends wrap, and Brixton Forged wheels.

The factory design of the Lamborghini Huracan does quite a good job of reflecting the performance from the 602-horsepower, naturally-aspirated V-10 engine behind the cockpit. However, ReinART Design had bigger things in mind for the bull. The exterior was turned up to 11 thanks to a new Liberty Walk widebody kit that includes extended fenders, side skirts, spoilers, and more for an even more aggressive and commanding road presence. The entire body was then wrapped in a custom Blue vinyl wrap featuring the Line Friends characters from the popular Line messenger app.

But the team at ReinART Design didn’t stop there. Those massive fenders were filled in with the help of Brixton Forged and their three-piece PF5 Tagra Series wheels. These forged alloys feature a concave five-split-spoke face with step-lip that creates a jagged, angular design that perfectly complements the styling of the Huracan.

For this fitment, ReinART Design installed the new Brixton Forged PF5 Targa Series wheels in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.5 rear setup. A new AirREX Suspension does the job of dropping the ride height all the way to the pavement for a low, flush stance that’s one-of-a-kind.

If you ask us, Line should just add this Lamborghini Huracan as a sticker character in their messenger app.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4

Wheels: Brixton Forged PF5 Targa Series

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5

Suspension: AirREX air suspension

Exterior: Liberty Walk widebody kit

Vinyl Wrap: Custom Line Friends

ReinART Design Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels Gallery

Source: ReinART Design

Photography Credit: icyj95

Do you like the look of this Liberty Walk Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF5 Targa Series wheels and Line Friends wrap?