ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Darwin Pro Mercedes-AMG GT S with ADV.1 Wheels

Posted on

Darwin Pro Mercedes-AMG GT S with ADV15 M.V2 SuperLight Series Wheels by Creative Bespoke

Cutting through the corners with power and style.

The Mercedes-AMG GT is quite the performer in its own right and offers varying degrees of performance and driving styles thanks to its numerous variants. The AMG GT S serves up some serious fun without breaking into the hardcore, exclusive AMG GT R range. The team at Creative Bespoke vehicle customization shop in Scottsdale, AZ, was able to take one AMG GT S to a whole new level of performance, style, and excitement thanks to Darwin Pro, ADV.1 Wheels, and more.

Darwin Pro Mercedes-AMG GT S with ADV15 M.V2 SuperLight Series Wheels by Creative Bespoke

The team at Creative Bespoke got to work on this Mercedes-AMG GT S by installing a full Darwin Pro GTR carbon fiber body kit. The new kit includes an array of lightweight carbon fiber goodies such as a new front and rear bumper, front grille, side skirts, and massive rear wing that generates a hefty amount of downforce and attention. There’s also a new hood featuring a glass window to put the mighty hand-built 4.0-liter AMG V-8 on display.

That commanding presence is backed up by that same potent 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. The factory 515 horsepower and 490 lb-ft. of torque has been boosted thanks to a new custom exhaust and a custom PKG tune. This results in an additional 100 horsepower and 100 lb-ft. of torque for approximately 615 horsepower and 595 lb-ft. of torque.

Darwin Pro Mercedes-AMG GT S with ADV15 M.V2 SuperLight Series Wheels by Creative Bespoke

The job of handling all of that power falls on the new ADV.1 ADV15R M.V2 SuperLight Series wheels. Creative Bespoke opted for these directional-spoke, two-piece forged wheels due to their high-strength, precise-engineered construction and design that lends to a low overall weight. This results in less rotating mass for better performance, handling, and more.

Darwin Pro Mercedes-AMG GT S with ADV15 M.V2 SuperLight Series Wheels by Creative Bespoke

On this Mercedes-AMG GT S, Creative Bespoke installed the ADV15R M.V2 SuperLight Series wheels in a staggered 20 x 10.0 front and 20 x 12.0 rear setup. Each wheel is finished in a Polished Matte Brown with Exposed Titanium Hardware option that provides an eye-catching contrast to the Designo Hyacinth Red Metallic body that’s been highlighted by Ceramic Pro paint correction and coating.

To finish off the ADV.1 Wheels fitment, Creative Pro installed a new set of H&R Sport Springs that reduces the ride height and sharpens up handling in the corners.

Darwin Pro Mercedes-AMG GT S with ADV15 M.V2 SuperLight Series Wheels by Creative Bespoke

The Mercedes-AMG GT R may be the top dog in the AMG GT model line, but you can bet that this Mercedes-AMG GT S by Creative Bespoke with ADV.1 ADV15R M.V2 SuperLight Series wheels will be the one to turn heads.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Mercedes-AMG GT S
Wheels: ADV.1 ADV15R M.V2 SuperLight Series
Wheel Finish: Polished Matte Brown with Exposed Titanium hardware
Front Wheels: 20 x 10.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.0
Suspension: H&R Sport Springs

Other Upgrades:
-Full Darwin Pro Body Kit
-Custom exhaust system
-Custom PKG tune
-Glass engine cover
-Ceramic Pro paint correction and coating

Creative Bespoke Mercedes-AMG GT S with ADV15R M.V2 SuperLight Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1
Build Credit: Creative Bespoke

Do you like the aggressive look of this Darwin Pro Mercedes-AMG GT S with ADV15R M.V2 SuperLight Series wheels by Creative Bespoke?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Dodge Viper GTS ADV.1 Wheels Dodge Viper GTS ADV.1 Wheels
248
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Dodge Viper GTS with ADV05 Track Spec Wheels
Defender Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Defender Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose
210
A Kahn Design

The Defender Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose is the Ultimate Getaway Vehicle
Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout
194
Car Videos

Speed through the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout!
Aventador SV Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels Aventador SV Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels
191
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SV with Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels
Prior Design Mercedes-AMG GT S PD700GTR Prior Design Mercedes-AMG GT S PD700GTR
167
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Prior Design Mercedes-AMG GT S PD700GTR is a Monster!
Land Rover Defender Double Cab Pickup – Chelsea Wide Track Land Rover Defender Double Cab Pickup – Chelsea Wide Track
144
A Kahn Design

The Land Rover Defender Double Cab Pickup – Chelsea Wide Track is Ready to Roll!
Coil Springs as Tires Coil Springs as Tires
132
Car Videos

Springs are Better than Tires and This is Why
Aventador SVJ Record Aventador SVJ Record
127
Car Videos

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is the new ‘King of the Ring’!
ReinART Design Huracan Brixton Forged Wheels ReinART Design Huracan Brixton Forged Wheels
121
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels
Royalty Exotic Cars RWD Bugatti Veyron Royalty Exotic Cars RWD Bugatti Veyron
120
Bugatti

Watch this Bugatti Veyron get converted into RWD and do Donuts!
To Top