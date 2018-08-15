Featured Fitment: Darwin Pro Mercedes-AMG GT S with ADV.1 Wheels

Cutting through the corners with power and style.

The Mercedes-AMG GT is quite the performer in its own right and offers varying degrees of performance and driving styles thanks to its numerous variants. The AMG GT S serves up some serious fun without breaking into the hardcore, exclusive AMG GT R range. The team at Creative Bespoke vehicle customization shop in Scottsdale, AZ, was able to take one AMG GT S to a whole new level of performance, style, and excitement thanks to Darwin Pro, ADV.1 Wheels, and more.

The team at Creative Bespoke got to work on this Mercedes-AMG GT S by installing a full Darwin Pro GTR carbon fiber body kit. The new kit includes an array of lightweight carbon fiber goodies such as a new front and rear bumper, front grille, side skirts, and massive rear wing that generates a hefty amount of downforce and attention. There’s also a new hood featuring a glass window to put the mighty hand-built 4.0-liter AMG V-8 on display.

That commanding presence is backed up by that same potent 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. The factory 515 horsepower and 490 lb-ft. of torque has been boosted thanks to a new custom exhaust and a custom PKG tune. This results in an additional 100 horsepower and 100 lb-ft. of torque for approximately 615 horsepower and 595 lb-ft. of torque.

The job of handling all of that power falls on the new ADV.1 ADV15R M.V2 SuperLight Series wheels. Creative Bespoke opted for these directional-spoke, two-piece forged wheels due to their high-strength, precise-engineered construction and design that lends to a low overall weight. This results in less rotating mass for better performance, handling, and more.

On this Mercedes-AMG GT S, Creative Bespoke installed the ADV15R M.V2 SuperLight Series wheels in a staggered 20 x 10.0 front and 20 x 12.0 rear setup. Each wheel is finished in a Polished Matte Brown with Exposed Titanium Hardware option that provides an eye-catching contrast to the Designo Hyacinth Red Metallic body that’s been highlighted by Ceramic Pro paint correction and coating.

To finish off the ADV.1 Wheels fitment, Creative Pro installed a new set of H&R Sport Springs that reduces the ride height and sharpens up handling in the corners.

The Mercedes-AMG GT R may be the top dog in the AMG GT model line, but you can bet that this Mercedes-AMG GT S by Creative Bespoke with ADV.1 ADV15R M.V2 SuperLight Series wheels will be the one to turn heads.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Mercedes-AMG GT S

Wheels: ADV.1 ADV15R M.V2 SuperLight Series

Wheel Finish: Polished Matte Brown with Exposed Titanium hardware

Front Wheels: 20 x 10.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.0

Suspension: H&R Sport Springs

Other Upgrades:

-Full Darwin Pro Body Kit

-Custom exhaust system

-Custom PKG tune

-Glass engine cover

-Ceramic Pro paint correction and coating

Creative Bespoke Mercedes-AMG GT S with ADV15R M.V2 SuperLight Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1

Build Credit: Creative Bespoke

