Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Your Truck is NOT a Super Car!

Posted on

Friday FAIL Ford F150 Crashes into McLaren 720S

So don’t try to drive it like one!

We’ve seen our fair share of super cars and exotics in the wild. Catching one driving or parked in public is a special treat, and as automotive enthusiasts, it requires us to stop what we are doing and gawk. But sometimes, that can lead to bad things happening, just like this incident in Thailand.

In a video posted on Reddit, a McLaren 720S and Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Black Series are flying down a three-lane roadway with construction. The driver of a Ford F-150 sees the cars and decides to either play along or catch up and admire the automotive exclusiveness and power sharing the same road.

Friday FAIL Ford F150 Crashes into McLaren 720S

Well, these super cars are super cars for a reason. They have all the high-performance goodies that you need to go fast and stop fast. The Ford F-150, however, doesn’t. So, after the F-150 driver speeds up to tag along, they are unable to stop in time for the backed up traffic.

This results in the truck driver losing control, sliding sideways, and smacking the rear bumper and taillight of the McLaren 720S.

Now that’s going to be a very expensive bill to fix.

My truck can brake better than a supercar from r/IdiotsInCars

Source: Reddit

How mad would you be if someone driving a truck slammed into the back of your McLaren 720S?

